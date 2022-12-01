Read full article on original website
Wednesday season 2 will feature more of the Addams Family, say co-showrunners
Want more Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, and Uncle Fester? You'd better hope Netflix renews Wednesday for a second season
Call Me Kat: Leslie Jordan's Last Episode Gets Airdate; Fox Comedy Enlists Vicki Lawrence to Play [Spoiler]
Call Me Kat fans will see the last of Phil when Fox airs the late Leslie Jordan‘s final episode on Thursday, Dec. 1 (at 9:30/8:30c). Additionally, Deadline reports that Jordan’s former Cool Kids castmate, Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence, will appear in an upcoming episode as Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. The “no-nonsense” Lurlene fills in as the cafe’s baker while her sweet-as-cherry-pie son is “on vacation.” “We know the spirit of Phil will certainly be with her,” executive producer Jim Patterson tells Deadline. “It’s going to be fun to have that character doing some of the same in-jokes we did when...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7 Review: Heroes
Even people who dislike the police often concede that they have a difficult job. Cops are expected to make split-second decisions; they often have to choose between risking their lives and harming innocent people while in a high-stress situation. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 7, Frank and Garrett grappled...
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Daniela Ruah Clears The Confusion Over Her Absence In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
The fourth episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, titled "Dead Stick," focuses primarily on the family of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) — specifically, his father and his son. Much of the episode is devoted to a plane crash involving Sam's son Aiden Hanna (Tye White), whom the Navy believes is directly responsible for the incident. Aiden and his father are forced to try and clear his name, eventually collecting enough evidence to prove that Aiden was not at fault and actually helped save another man's life as his plane went down.
What happened to Gideon in Criminal Minds, why did Mandy Patinkin leave the crime drama and could he ever return?
Gideon in Criminal Minds was an iconic character and his journey went in a seriously dark direction as actor Mandy Patinkin left the drama...
Jennifer Grey Teases ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel (Exclusive)
Jennifer Grey is reprising her role as Baby in the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” sequel!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Jennifer, who teased what to expect from the new movie. Along with saying the sequel is “happening,” Jennifer hinted that it would be taking place at the...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
TODAY.com
'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today
This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
TV Fanatic
Watch Survivor Online: Season 43 Episode 11
On Survivor Season 43 Episode 11, the contestants had to swim underwater for a long time. One castaway found something that another player had been hiding hidden in plain sight. With paranoia at a high, the castaway tried to plead their case to people who didn't believe them. Who made...
TV Fanatic
Titans: Joseph Morgan Reacts to Midseason Finale's Big Change for Sebastian, Teases Discord Between Brother Blood and Mother Mayhem
Joseph Morgan has played some great villains throughout his impressive career. He currently plays Sebastian/Brother Blood on Titans Season 4. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Morgan about Titans Season 4 Episode 6 -- the midseason finale -- an hour that changed the trajectory of the series. We're...
Collider
'1923': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The Dutton Family was first introduced to the audience in the show Yellowstone and since then the series has made a home in people’s hearts and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan seems to be unstoppable. The journey to Yellowstone's premiere wasn’t easy, and the popular TV series was rejected several times before it found a home with the Paramount Network. What makes Yellowstone stand out is its phenomenal blend of Western elements with drama, even drawing comparisons to The Sopranos in its idea and scope. Sheridan, the prolific writer, director, producer, and actor, created Paramount's blockbuster hit and has continued to shape the world of the Duttons ever since. Sheridan just extended his multi-year contract with the studio and currently has nine series airing or in development and one of them is the newest prequel, formerly titled 1932 but now renamed 1923.
TV Fanatic
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 7 Review: Sequel
What happens when an actress' home is broken into, and the team is forced to work with an old nemesis?. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 7, 20-Squad finds themselves having to work with Sanchez once again when his security job is directly tied to the victim. Meanwhile, Tan struggles to...
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot
Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
‘NCIS,’ ‘FBI’ Winter Premiere Dates Revealed
Once the TV season is through with its own holiday break, shows like NCIS and FBI are going to be... The post ‘NCIS,’ ‘FBI’ Winter Premiere Dates Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Netflix; First-Look Photos Provide Clues To What’s To Come
Netflix has set January 5 for the Season 2 premiere of Ginny & Georgia, starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry. The streamer also released some first-look photos of the upcoming season, which shed some light on what happens after the Season 1 finale cliffhanger that saw Ginny and her little brother on a motorcycle, leaving town after she discovers that her mom had poisoned her stepfather. The photos (you can launch the gallery above), indicate that Ginny (Gentry) and her brother return home. The expectation was that they fled to Ginny’s father Zion in Boston, which still could be the...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 8 Spoilers: Frank Won't Back Down!
Frank Reagan's never been one to back down from a fight. Countless mayors have learned the hard way that if they cross Frank, they'll have a serious problem on their hands. He's committed to his principles and won't go along with anything that he thinks is harmful to the NYPD.
