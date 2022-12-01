Although many hockey fans believed that the Boston Bruins were going to fall off this season, that certainly has not been the case at all. At the time of this writing, they sport a dominant 19-3-0 record and are at the top of the Atlantic Division. As a result, they are understandably expected to be buyers at the trade deadline. One team that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney should consider doing business with is the struggling Vancouver Canucks. They have three rather intriguing trade candidates that should be on the Bruins’ radar. Let’s discuss them.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO