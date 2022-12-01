Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs New Defenseman Conor Timmins: What Now?
Just over a week ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for right-shot defenseman Conor Timmins. Headed the other way was Curtis Douglas. At the time of the trade, there was relief in Maple Leafs’ nation. The team’s defense was hurt – and badly. I admit that, at...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
Although many hockey fans believed that the Boston Bruins were going to fall off this season, that certainly has not been the case at all. At the time of this writing, they sport a dominant 19-3-0 record and are at the top of the Atlantic Division. As a result, they are understandably expected to be buyers at the trade deadline. One team that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney should consider doing business with is the struggling Vancouver Canucks. They have three rather intriguing trade candidates that should be on the Bruins’ radar. Let’s discuss them.
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers Gameday Preview: Ottawa Senators – 12/2/22
Tonight’s contest between the New York Rangers (11-9-4) and Ottawa Senators (8-13-1) is the second of a home-and-home between the clubs. The Rangers were victorious, 3-1, in their first game on Nov. 30. Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak earned his first win of the season in his seventh star, stopping 34 of 35 shots and finishing with a .971 save percentage (SV%).
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Maple Leafs’ Matthews, Marner & Murray
In this first edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ report cards from the Old Prof, I’ll share grades for the Maple Leafs’ three M’s – Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matt Murray. These three players have been – and will continue to be – key players...
The Hockey Writers
Flames Must Make the Easy Choice & Move On From Lucic
Milan Lucic is now in the final year of his deal that sees him get $5.25 million average annual value (AAV) from the Calgary Flames. That means a decision is quickly approaching to keep, trade, re-sign, or let the contract run its course and part ways. He originally signed a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers but didn’t make it very far before the Flames took advantage and acquired him to get out of their own bad deal with James Neal.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Ignoring Useless Semantics of Rebuild
Philadelphia Flyers discourse regularly focuses on arbitrary terms of classification for roster construction strategy that rarely encapsulate the state of any organization. Large portions of the fan base have called for a long-term rebuild focused on acquiring young talent to succeed years down the line. Some people want a process in the same vein as the Philadelphia 76ers did in the NBA from 2013-17.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Comcast, Tortorella, Fletcher & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finally snapped their 10-game losing streak with a win against the New York Islanders to begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday night. However, they fell flat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in arguably their most one-sided loss of the season. They’ve dropped to seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, and they face a tough upcoming slate with three of their next four against the first-place team in the Eastern Conference, the first-place team in the Western Conference, and the defending Stanley Cup champions.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Dylan Larkin Is Going to Get Paid
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Holmberg Playing to Stay in the NHL
Heading into preseason a few months ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs had a ton of competition for spots in the forward group, namely in the bottom six. Between off-season signings including Zach Aston-Reese, Denis Malgin, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel (who has since been claimed off waivers by the Washington Capitals), along with prospects such as Nick Robertson, Pontus Holmberg, Alex Steeves, and Joey Anderson, the battle for a spot in the bottom six was a dogfight, to say the least.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Emerging Depth Is Making Kerfoot Expendable
It has been no secret that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot has struggled so far this season. He has been counted on during his time with the team as a “Swiss Army knife” who can play up and down the lineup, and this season he has been almost a non-factor. With the recent emergence of players like Pontus Holmberg and Denis Malgin, he could become expendable by the March 3 trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers’ Trade Targets on Struggling Teams
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland understands the perception about the odds of a team making the playoffs, depending on where they are in the standings, by the time American Thanksgiving arrives. His team was only two points out of a playoff spot by Nov. 24, and in an interview with The Athletic, he recognized that the Oilers give up a lot of Grade-A chances, realizes the team is at the bottom of the NHL in goals against but also acknowledges they’ve felt the impact of the Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto injuries (from ‘Oilers GM Ken Holland Q&A: Can the Team Be Improved? If So, How?,’ The Athletic, 11/25/22).
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Weekly Recap – 12/4/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. Canadiens News and...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 4 Potential Trade Partners for Jujhar Khaira
The Chicago Blackhawks have been in complete free-fall mode over the last month, losing 14 of their last 16 games. After a surprising 4-2-0 start, it could be just weeks before the team begins selling off pieces and reloading. While he might not be the flashiest among the team’s potential trade chips, Jujhar Khaira could provide solid bottom-six depth for many contenders.
The Hockey Writers
Tomas Kaberle – 6 Cool Facts About the Former Maple Leaf
Tomas Kaberle was born in Ravovnik, Czechia on March 2, 1978. He grew up watching his dad František Sr. play for the national team throughout the 1970s and 1980s, which fuelled his love for the game of hockey. Later in his life, Kaberle became one of the best defensemen to ever put on the storied, Maple Leafs sweater.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Missing Mike Smith in 3 Particular Areas
Entering the 2022-23 season, most felt the Edmonton Oilers were an improved group after an already very successful 2021-22 outing, in large part due to their change of goaltenders. A duo of Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner felt like a clear upgrade to almost everybody; however, through the first quarter of the 2022-23 campaign, it has been anything but.
The Hockey Writers
3 Keys to Jets Success in December
The Winnipeg Jets had a successful November, going 8-3-0 and playing a hard-working, sustainable brand of hockey under head coach Rick Bowness. If they want to keep the good times going in December, there are three things they must do. 1) Manage Hellebuyck’s Workload. The 11-game November the Jets...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Direction Slowly Earning National Respect
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough start to their 2022-23 season. Sitting in 30th place in the NHL standings while being tapped into LTIR is never a good place to be (unless you win the draft lottery.) They could use any sort of good news they can get.
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Regret Index: Grading Some of the Big Offseason Moves
One of the lines in Frank Sinatra’s famous song My Way is “Regrets, I’ve had a few; But then again, too few to mention.” At this point in the season, this feels like a great way to summarize how a lot of the teams feel about their offseason and the decisions they made.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Seriously Use the Canucks’ Bo Horvat
The Vancouver Canucks aren’t as bad as they were at the start of the season, but they are still not a playoff team. They have fought their way back to sniffing distance from a top-eight spot in the Western Conference but still sit three points out with a couple of extra games played. The Canucks are sure to be sellers at the trade deadline after the way they started the season and the hole they dug for themselves.
Comments / 0