Lakers Star Anthony Davis Makes A Powerful Statement After 55-Point Performance
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said the right things after a 55-point night to overcome the Washington Wizards.
Four Things To Know About 49ers’ New Starting QB Brock Purdy
The seventh-round rookie and 2022’s “Mr. Irrelevant” guided San Francisco to an impressive win Sunday after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury.
Wild blow 4-goal lead in 3rd, rebound to top Stars 6-5 in SO
Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau scored on Minnesota's three shootout attempts and the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Sunday after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period.
Texans fans ready for Deshaun Watson's return to NFL in Houston
The Cleveland Browns QB is set to play his former team, the Texans, during his return game after being suspended from the NFL for nearly two years due to sexual misconduct allegations.
