US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Tells Germany's Scholz That Western Line on Ukraine Is 'Destructive' - Kremlin
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Friday that the German and Western line on Ukraine was "destructive" and urged Berlin to rethink its approach, the Kremlin said. Its readout of the call served to highlight the gulf between Russia and...
US News and World Report
Syria Resisting Russia's Efforts to Broker Turkey Summit, Sources Say
BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) -Syria is resisting Russian efforts to broker a summit with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, three sources said on Friday, after more than a decade of bitter enmity since the outbreak of Syria's civil war. However two Turkish sources, including a senior official, disputed that Damascus was delaying and...
US News and World Report
Russia Tests New Missile-Defence System Rocket
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday tested a new missile defence system rocket, the defence ministry said. The missile was launched from the Sary Shagan testing range in Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said. Other than saying the test was successful, the ministry gave few other details. (Reporting by Reuters; editing...
US News and World Report
Latvia Probing Independent TV Station, Suspects It's Helping Russia Troops
(Reuters) - Latvia's state security service said on Friday it had begun probing statements made by independent Russian TV station Dozhd because of suspicions it was helping pro-Moscow troops taking part in the Ukraine war. Dozhd, or TV Rain, is broadcasting from Latvia and elsewhere after Russian authorities forced the...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Is 'Outraged' by France Backing War Crimes Tribunal
(Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was "outraged" by a statement from the French foreign ministry that supported plans to create a tribunal on possible crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. In a statement, Moscow's foreign ministry criticised the plans, which would see the European Union set...
Donald Trump's Call to 'Terminate' Constitution Sparks Fury
"Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned," a White House spokesman said.
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Military Government Suspends Broadcast of France's RFI Radio
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's military government has suspended the broadcast of France's RFI radio in the Sahel West African state over what it said were false reports and giving voice to Islamist militants, a statement from the government said on Saturday. The statement said RFI on Saturday broadcast a message...
US News and World Report
Nigeria's $11 Billion London Trial Will Expose Corruption, Court Hears
LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption "on an industrial scale", not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers. The case stems from a contract for a...
US News and World Report
Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Won't Accept Oil Price Cap and Is Preparing Response
(Reuters) -Russia "will not accept" a price cap on its oil and is analysing how to respond, the Kremlin said in comments reported on Saturday, in response to a deal by Western powers aimed at limiting a key source of funding for its war in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
US News and World Report
West African Leaders Plan Peacekeeping Force to Counter 'Coup Belt' Reputation
ABUJA (Reuters) - West African leaders said on Sunday they would establish a regional peacekeeping force to intervene in member states to help restore security and constitutional order in a region that has witnessed several coups in the past two years. West and Central Africa has made strides in the...
US News and World Report
Russia, Belarus Defence Ministers Hold Talks in Minsk - State Media
(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin, the state-run Belta news agency said on Saturday. The two sides discussed bilateral military cooperation and amended an agreement on the "joint provision of regional security", it said, without providing further detail. Russia and Belarus...
US News and World Report
Sweden Deports Man With Alleged Ties to Kurdish Militant Group
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden on Friday deported a Kurdish man with alleged links to Kurdish militant group the PKK, a government minister told Swedish Television, as Ankara keeps up pressure on the Nordic country to meet its demands in return for NATO membership. Mahmut Tat had sought asylum in Sweden in...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Presidential Aide Warns Against Musk's 'Magical Simple Solutions'
KYIV (Reuters) - A top Ukrainian presidential aide criticised Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday for the billionaire's "magical simple solutions," citing ideas put forward by Musk on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Twitter content moderation. Mykhailo Podolyak listed "exchang(ing) foreign territories for an illusory peace" and "open(ing) all private...
US News and World Report
Syria's Army Takes Credit for Killing IS Leader in October -State Media
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's army has taken credit for killing the head of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group in an operation in the country's south in October, state media reported on Friday. Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed in an operation carried out in Deraa, the southern province where...
US News and World Report
Ambush Claimed by Pakistani Taliban Kills Three Police Officers in Northern Pakistan
PESHAWAR (Reuters) - The Pakistani Taliban on Saturday claimed responsibility for a gun ambush that killed three police officers in northern Pakistan, the second attack claimed by the group just days after it announced an end to a ceasefire with the government. Police carrying out a patrol in Nowshera, a...
US News and World Report
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Gabon - EMSC
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Gabon on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)
US News and World Report
Protesters Storm Governor's Office in Southern Syrian City, Two Killed in Clashes
AMMAN (Reuters) -Dozens of demonstrators angry over worsening economic conditions in Syria stormed and ransacked the governor's office in the southern city of Sweida on Sunday, clashing with police, the authorities and witnesses said. Earlier, more than 200 people had gathered around the building in the centre of the Druze-majority...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
US News and World Report
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on Pakistani Embassy in Kabul
(Reuters) -Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, via a statement carried by one of the militant group's affiliated channels on Telegram on Sunday. The embassy came under attack on Friday and a Pakistani security guard was wounded by gunfire...
