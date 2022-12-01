Former coach of University of Central Missouri Mules Basketball Kim Anderson did return to the University of Central Missouri as a special advisor to President Roger Best on the national state of intercollegiate athletics on Sept. 16. Anderson coached the Mules from 2002 until 2014, leading the team to seven NCAA appearances, winning six MIAA regular season championships, four MIAA tournament championships, three NCAA regional championships and a national championship during the 2013/2014 season. Anderson explained that the Warrensburg area felt like home to him. This could be because he will be working alongside both his sister and his son. His son, Ryan Anderson, who is currently the Media Relations Manager for UCM athletics, shared how he felt about his father’s return.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO