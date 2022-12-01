Read full article on original website
Related
East Buchanan prepares to defend state football title
Ahead of Saturday's matchup in Columbia with Adrian, the Bulldogs aren't feeling any pressure about repeating as state champions. Senior Riley Parker says the team doesn't feel the pressure, because they believe in themselves. "You know, we really didn't think about what everybody else's expectations are," Parker tells KFEQ/St. Joseph...
muleskinnernews.com
Legend Returns to MuleNation
Former coach of University of Central Missouri Mules Basketball Kim Anderson did return to the University of Central Missouri as a special advisor to President Roger Best on the national state of intercollegiate athletics on Sept. 16. Anderson coached the Mules from 2002 until 2014, leading the team to seven NCAA appearances, winning six MIAA regular season championships, four MIAA tournament championships, three NCAA regional championships and a national championship during the 2013/2014 season. Anderson explained that the Warrensburg area felt like home to him. This could be because he will be working alongside both his sister and his son. His son, Ryan Anderson, who is currently the Media Relations Manager for UCM athletics, shared how he felt about his father’s return.
kshb.com
Finalists for Driskell Coach Of The Year award announced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Simeone Awards throughout its existence have awarded the best high school football athletes in the Kansas City area. But the coaches also get some recognition too during these awards. The finalists for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, named after the former...
thecutoffnews.com
Why Missouri does not want to play Kansas
A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
Fishing trip pit stop ends in $50,000 lottery win in Grandview
One Missouri Lottery player has a lot more cash to spend for the holiday season after a pit stop during a recent fishing trip.
The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Saturday
The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
Funeral Announcements for December 1, 2022
A celebration of life for Tyrone Curtis Carter, 69, of Sedalia, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at Bethel Family Church. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. There will be a celebration of life for Clarence Wayne Shoemaker Jr., 64, of Hughesville, held at a...
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Wellington woman and Lexington woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 57-year-old Penny Schumaker of Wellington, turned on to Highway FF and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kaylee Davis of Lexington. Davis’ vehicle then struck the vehicle driven by Schumaker.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
mykdkd.com
New Assistant Superintendent at Warsaw School District for 23-24 School Year
During the special board meeting on December 1st, Warsaw R-IX School District hired Shannon Deckard to be our assistant superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year. Mrs. Deckard’s first official day will be July 1st, 2023. Shannon Deckard is currently the North School Principal for the Warsaw R-IX School District....
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville board selects new superintendent
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education announced the choice of Dr. Mark Maus to serve as the next superintendent of the Smithville School District, starting on July 1, 2023. Maus, who attended Smithville School District for his K-12 education graduating in 1996, will replace Denise Harwood, who has...
Funeral Announcements for November 30, 2022
A celebration of life for Tyrone Curtis Carter, 69, of Sedalia, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at Bethel Family Church. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. There will be a celebration of life for Clarence Wayne Shoemaker Jr., 64, of Hughesville, held at a...
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
kttn.com
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
KMZU
Moving operations scheduled for portion of I-49 between Belton and Harrisonville on Dec. 2
CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.
muleskinnernews.com
Breaking Ground At Skyhaven Airport
Earlier this semester project officials met to break ground at the new aviation facility located at Skyhaven Airport. After nine years of planning and preparation, the terminal expansion at Skyhaven Airport began Oct. 14. The original projected budget was set at $2.1 million, but thanks to additional grants and donations from the State of Missouri, and the University of Central Missouri alumni, the project budget has now been increased to $5.1 million.
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0