ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

East Buchanan prepares to defend state football title

Ahead of Saturday's matchup in Columbia with Adrian, the Bulldogs aren't feeling any pressure about repeating as state champions. Senior Riley Parker says the team doesn't feel the pressure, because they believe in themselves. "You know, we really didn't think about what everybody else's expectations are," Parker tells KFEQ/St. Joseph...
GOWER, MO
muleskinnernews.com

Legend Returns to MuleNation

Former coach of University of Central Missouri Mules Basketball Kim Anderson did return to the University of Central Missouri as a special advisor to President Roger Best on the national state of intercollegiate athletics on Sept. 16. Anderson coached the Mules from 2002 until 2014, leading the team to seven NCAA appearances, winning six MIAA regular season championships, four MIAA tournament championships, three NCAA regional championships and a national championship during the 2013/2014 season. Anderson explained that the Warrensburg area felt like home to him. This could be because he will be working alongside both his sister and his son. His son, Ryan Anderson, who is currently the Media Relations Manager for UCM athletics, shared how he felt about his father’s return.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kshb.com

Finalists for Driskell Coach Of The Year award announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Simeone Awards throughout its existence have awarded the best high school football athletes in the Kansas City area. But the coaches also get some recognition too during these awards. The finalists for the Eric Driskell Coach of the Year Award, named after the former...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Why Missouri does not want to play Kansas

A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for December 1, 2022

A celebration of life for Tyrone Curtis Carter, 69, of Sedalia, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at Bethel Family Church. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. There will be a celebration of life for Clarence Wayne Shoemaker Jr., 64, of Hughesville, held at a...
SEDALIA, MO
fox4kc.com

18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Wellington woman and Lexington woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 57-year-old Penny Schumaker of Wellington, turned on to Highway FF and failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Kaylee Davis of Lexington. Davis’ vehicle then struck the vehicle driven by Schumaker.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

New Assistant Superintendent at Warsaw School District for 23-24 School Year

During the special board meeting on December 1st, Warsaw R-IX School District hired Shannon Deckard to be our assistant superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year. Mrs. Deckard’s first official day will be July 1st, 2023. Shannon Deckard is currently the North School Principal for the Warsaw R-IX School District....
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville board selects new superintendent

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education announced the choice of Dr. Mark Maus to serve as the next superintendent of the Smithville School District, starting on July 1, 2023. Maus, who attended Smithville School District for his K-12 education graduating in 1996, will replace Denise Harwood, who has...
SMITHVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for November 30, 2022

A celebration of life for Tyrone Curtis Carter, 69, of Sedalia, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at Bethel Family Church. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. There will be a celebration of life for Clarence Wayne Shoemaker Jr., 64, of Hughesville, held at a...
SEDALIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMZU

Moving operations scheduled for portion of I-49 between Belton and Harrisonville on Dec. 2

CASS COUNTY – Crews will be working to remove temporary pavement striping from the roadway along northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street (Belton), to just north of Harrisonville. This work will require a mobile TMA (truck mounted attenuator) operation in various lanes and along the interstate shoulders beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, until approximately 3 p.m. the same day. Motorists should be prepared to slow down, move over, and use caution in the area during this time. All work is weather permitting.
BELTON, MO
muleskinnernews.com

Breaking Ground At Skyhaven Airport

Earlier this semester project officials met to break ground at the new aviation facility located at Skyhaven Airport. After nine years of planning and preparation, the terminal expansion at Skyhaven Airport began Oct. 14. The original projected budget was set at $2.1 million, but thanks to additional grants and donations from the State of Missouri, and the University of Central Missouri alumni, the project budget has now been increased to $5.1 million.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy