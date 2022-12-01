Read full article on original website
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
SEC Charges Two More Salesmen in Connection to Bar Works FraudElijah Rose
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
therealdeal.com
New Yorkers increasingly living above where they work
Say one thing: the commute is easier. A new generation of New Yorkers is embracing the once-common practice of living above the business they also own, the New York Times reported. “For centuries, in rural and urban settings it was the common thing around the world for people to live...
anash.org
Wedding: Haim – Stone
The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
therealdeal.com
Can private clubs bring New York workers back to the office?
The return to office has been slow and uneven, but some New York developers of high-end buildings are hoping elite private clubs can lure workers back, Forbes reports. ”The future of workspace design is about creating a destination,” Tom Vecchione, principal at the architecture and interior design firm Vocon, said to Forbes. “We can see the line between traditional workplaces and classic residential development blurring. The design for work needs to include wellness and that hospitality or a home-away-from-home feel.”
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
nomadlawyer.org
Cathedral of Saint John the Divine: Most Wonderful Place To Visit In Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, New York City
Tourist Attraction In Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, New York City. Located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine is the cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. It is one of the largest cathedrals in the country, with a seating capacity of nearly 40,000 people.
rew-online.com
Midwood Investment & Development and EJS Group Announce 150 East 78th Street is 100% Sold
Midwood Investment & Development and EJS Group today announced the total sellout for 150 East 78th Street, a new Upper East Side luxury residential development featuring architecture by award-winning firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects and interiors by AD100 interior designer Robert Couturier. One of Manhattan’s top agents, Alexa Lambert of Compass Development Marketing Group, exclusively handled sales and marketing. Located on the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 78th Street, the 16-story building features 25 residences and multiple levels of carefully curated amenities.
behindthescenesnyc.com
5 Magical NYC Activities to Try This Winter
Come explore 5 magical NYC activities to try this winter! So many unique spots to enjoy, so let us help you out!. There’s no shortage of exciting things to do in New York City. But, in this season of wind tunnels and freezing rain, locals and tourists alike have to get creative! So, come check out 5 magical NYC activities to try this winter!
Apartment Therapy
What Exactly Is a “Stair Loft” Apartment? Here’s What an NYC Broker Says
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. Have you seen that viral TikTok of the absolutely stunning apartment in New York with a sauna, a nook kitchen, and multiple levels for $3,000 a month? Not only is that a remarkable deal on such an impressive place, but it’s also a style of apartment unique to NYC called a stair loft. According to Sydney Blumstein, a broker with Corcoran in New York City, they’re also called “split level,” “mezzanine loft,” or “loft” apartments. Essentially, they’re one-bedroom apartments where the bedroom is upstairs in a lofted area and the rest of the living space is downstairs.
‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ Sentimentally Looks Back At NYC’s Early 2000s Rock Scene
In November 2001, my rock band left Brooklyn for a 5-week U.S. tour. The terrorist attack that felled the World Trade Center was still on our minds, having witnessed it first hand two months earlier. Everywhere we went, we had the same conversation. “Hey, you guys are from New York? Can I ask you something?,” it would begin. With some trepidation, we would assume they wanted to talk about September 11th and make us relive that terrible day. To our surprise, the question was always the same, “What’s up with that band The Strokes?”
3 people attacked with eggs, bricks on way to protest NYC drag queen event: cops
Three people were attacked with a brick and eggs, then robbed on their way to protest a drag queen event near Lincoln Center Saturday morning, cops said. The three were walking southbound on Amsterdam Avenue at 11:06 a.m. when six people — wearing black hooded shirts and black masks — attacked them from behind. One of the victims, a 31-year-old man, was punched and kicked while the assailants snatched his coat, phone, and a sign, according to authorities. An attacker, meanwhile, picked up a 47-year-old woman and threw her to the ground as the attacker tried to steal her bag. The third friend, a 27-year-old man, was pushed and hit as he “was trying to defend his friend,” cops said. The masked thieves then chucked a brick and eggs at the protesters, but missed, according to police. No arrests have been made. The attackers were described as a woman and five men, all wearing black hoodies and masks.
10 New York City Movies That Should be Mandatory Viewing
All the good shit you should be watching, as curated by the East London film club Deeper Into Movies. Nicolas Heller, better known as New York Nico, is an American filmmaker and social media personality. Nicknamed the "unofficial talent scout of New York", Heller uses his platform to share photos, videos and stories showcasing life in New York City.
Pay to pee: Pop-up NYC port-a-potties seek $1 donation for relief
A worker, who gave his name as Ronny, said no pedestrians seeking relief would be turned away, even if they didn't have $1 to drop in his donation bucket. Tourists said the port-a-potties at the Manhattan entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge was a lifesaver. But the city quickly put the kibosh on the commodes after a Gothamist inquiry. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tribeca doctor among nine cuffed in New York City drug selling scheme
A New York City doctor is among nine people who are charged for allegedly conspiring to distribute tens of thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, in Manhattan and Staten Island, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Dr. Noel Smith was charged with 30 counts of criminal sale of a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
‘The Most Resilient New Yorkers’ — Oysters Get Second Life in Harbor
On your plate, the gray meat of an oyster is usually nestled into a palm-sized, pearlescent shell, waiting to be eaten. But around New York City, the bivalves cling to concrete and one another, all while working to make the harbor a stronger, healthier place. Founded in 2014 with a...
Right-wing protesters, some with Proud Boys clothing, picket SI Drag Queen Story Hour
Demonstrators organized by right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido picketed a Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday afternoon and were met by leftist counter protesters.
New York Restaurant's Unique Take on Chicken Parm Has Us in Awe
We can't get over how incredible this is.
CBS New York
UES girl turns Bat Mitzvah into mission to help seniors
NEW YORK - Bat Mitzvah is a special rite of passage for Jewish girls as they come of age. Instead of a big party, though, one girl from the Upper East Side turned her Bat Mitzvah into a mission to help others.Reverence for the religious teachings of the Torah has etched its way onto Sylvie Weiss's heart. Her family and friends joined to celebrate as she walks into womanhood. But for her big day, Weiss wants the focus elsewhere."I didn't want all the attention on me," Weiss said. "I really want to, like, help the community and help...
New NY Assembly draft maps introduce revised look for Staten Island, Manhattan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A controversial State Assembly district share would come to an end under draft maps that the New York Independent Redistricting Commission released Thursday. Constituents in the North Shore had part of their district, represented by Democratic Assemblyman Charles Fall, forced into lower Manhattan and a...
NBC New York
Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Illuminate Decked-Out Homes
From the dazzling Fifth Avenue displays to the 30 Rockefeller Center tree, New York City is full of holiday sights and sounds, but the one neighborhood truly taking Christmas cheer above and beyond is Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. This enclave in Kings County goes to the extreme when showcasing outdoor home...
NBC New York
Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor
A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
