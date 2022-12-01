Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Galaxy S21 series gets November security update in the US
Samsung is rolling out a second Android 13-based software update to the Galaxy S21 series in the US. While the first release brought the new Android version and the Korean brand’s One UI 5.0 custom software, the latest release is only about vulnerability fixes. The company is seeding the November security patch to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series gets Android 13 in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the US. The rollout began recently for the carrier-locked units of the Plus model, SamMobile reports. It is picking up the big Android update on Xfinity Mobile’s network with firmware version X808USQU2BVK4. A wider release should be just around the corner. The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra should also soon join the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update party with identical build numbers.
Android Headlines
The Synology app makes it to Android TV
If you use an Android device, then you’re most likely familiar with Google Photos. This is an all-in-one photo gallery app with a built-in editor. However, the Synology photo app is a great alternative to Google Photos, and it’s now available for Android TV. Synology is a company...
Japan's ZOZO founder Maezawa: to make ‘big announcement’ about space after meeting Elon Musk - tweet
TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japanese billionare Yusaku Maezawa, after meeting with Elon Musk, said on his tweeter on Monday he planned to make a "big announcement" related to space on Friday morning in Japan.
Foxconn sees COVID-hit China plant back at full output in late Dec-early Jan -source
TAIPEI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) expects its COVID-hit Zhengzhou plant in China to resume full production around late December to early January, a Foxconn source said on Monday, after worker unrest last month disrupted the world's biggest iPhone factory.
Android Headlines
Spotify CEO says Apple "gives itself every advantage"
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has again attacked Apple amid the iPhone maker’s threats to remove the Twitter app from the App Store. Ek accused Apple of giving itself “every advantage” and “stifling innovation and hurting consumers.”. Spotify and Apple have been in a legal fight for...
Android Headlines
Google rolling out group E2E encryption for Google messages
Earlier this year, Google announced that it’s going to bring E2E encryption to groups in Google Messages. Now, according to 9To5Google, the company is starting to roll this out, as some users are starting to see this functionality. E2E encryption is extremely important nowadays. Nobody wants to have their...
Android Headlines
Eufy responded to the accusations about its security, and it wasn't good
If you own a connected security camera, then you’re right to be concerned about where footage of you is being sent. Recently, Anker’s sub-brand Eufy has come under fire from the community for surreptitiously uploading footage of people to servers and keeping the footage unencrypted. Well, Eufy gave a response, but it didn’t do much to reassure us.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Apple iPhone 14
If you’re looking for a somewhat compact smartphone these days, you don’t have a lot of options. Luckily, there are some phones out there that belong in that category. In this article, we’ll compare the ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Apple iPhone 14. These two devices do belong in that category, and they’re also quite powerful at the same time. The ZenFone 9 is actually ASUS’ flagship for this year.
Android Headlines
Major Android security leak impacts millions of devices
A recent post on Google‘s Android Partner Vulnerability Initiative (APVI) website has revealed a major Android security leak. The leak has left devices from Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and many other brands vulnerable to very, very dangerous malware apps. These apps can gain the same level of access to the affected devices as the operating system itself.
Android Headlines
Google may soon drastically improve Pixel OTA updates
Google is looking to drastically improve Pixel OTA updates. What do we mean by that? Well, they’re about to become faster, a lot faster. This information comes from Mishaal Rahman, as Google submitted a new patch to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Google is looking to drastically improve...
Android Headlines
Calendar Notification app keeps your agenda in the notification shade
The Calendar Notification app is actually a really nifty application that also looks great. This app will add a calendar notification in your notification shade, and it can act as a widget of sorts. The Calendar Notification app keeps your agenda right next to your notifications. This may sound like...
Android Headlines
The new Echo Dot is already under $30!
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but that’s not stopping the new Echo Dot models from being discounted. Currently, both the Echo Dot 5th Gen and the Echo Dot with Clock 5th Gen are both on sale. These are great stocking stuffers, and a great smart speaker to add to your own home.
