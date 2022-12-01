Read full article on original website
yovenice.com
Developer Plans 74-Unit Apartment Complex on Site of Former Mar Vista Church
12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units. In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has been proposed on the site of a closed church as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The site would be at 12124 Pacific Avenue, a 30,000-square-foot area, and it would require that the church be demolished. The application comes from Robert Green, a developer who applied to The Los Angeles Department of Planning.
eastcountymagazine.org
GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL
December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
presidiosentinel.com
Building A House on a Stack of Marbles
Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.
Firms Agree to New Leases at Pacific Highway Site in Area Targeted for Redevelopment
Nine new leases have been signed at a recently renovated Pacific Highway property near two military sites. The new leases cover 26,000 square feet. CBRE’s Dick Balestri and Cole Martinez represented the building owner, Casey Brown Company, in the transactions. “This property has recently undergone dramatic improvements, which make...
San Diego Business Journal
236-Unit Apartment Complex in Escondido Sells for $86M
An Escondido apartment complex has been sold for $86 million. ColRich bought El Norte Villas, located at 1051 W. El Norte Parkway, from GW Williams. Built in 1986, the complex has 236 apartments. Hunter Combs, managing director in Walker & Dunlop’s San Diego office brokered the sale and Mark Grace...
$50K signing bonus offered to newly hired paramedics in San Diego
A $50,000 signing bonus is being offered to newly hired paramedics in San Diego amid a nationwide shortage, said Falck Mobile Health in a press release Thursday.
Government Technology
San Diego Weighs Whether to Continue Rail Expansion Plan
(TNS) — The San Diego region's large $160 billion rail expansion plan might be in jeopardy after more financially conservative future members won their November elections. As part of an effort to cut down on car traffic, the expansive plan would build a transit connection to San Diego International Airport, fix rail tracks along Del Mar bluffs and kickstart a 200-mile commuter rail system.
San Diego scraps lottery plans for short-term rentals after applications fall short
The City of San Diego planned to hold a lottery to determine which short-term rental owners would receive a permit, but the applications fell short of the maximum short-term rentals allotted under the new regulations.
sandiegoville.com
Global Chain Texas Roadhouse To Open Location In San Diego's South County
With more than 600 locations around the world and more to come, Texas Roadhouse will soon bring a new outpost to San Diego's South County. Founded by W. Kent Taylor in Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse now operates more than 607 locations around the United States, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, and Taiwan. The restaurants are known for the free buckets of peanuts at each table, line dancing waitstaff, Willie Nelson-themed tables, and a classic American scratch-made menu of hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, house-made sides, and fresh-baked bread. Being their top menu item is an 11-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin and every table receives homemade rolls, each Texas Roadhouse store employs its own butcher and baker to ensure quality.
CBS 8
San Diego on forefront of launching first-in-the-nation Care Court program
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is on the forefront of what Governor Newsom is calling a "bold new strategy" to battle the homelessness crisis. This week, San Diego brought together state, county and local leaders to begin the groundwork on launching California's new "Care Court" system. This new program...
NBC San Diego
California Proposes New Plan to Change Rooftop Solar Incentives
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is proposing a new plan that will change the payments to homes and businesses that install solar panels. The CPUC is proposing to change the financial incentives for certain times of the day. Right now - some homeowners with solar receive up to 30 cents per kilowatt of extra energy. Under the new plan, that would go up to 40 cents per kilowatt of extra energy during night hours, and as low as 5 cents per kilowatt, during the day.
County treasurer: pay property taxes or face penalties
San Diego County property owners have until Dec. 12 to pay their property taxes or risk paying a fine, said a press release sent by the county treasurer’s office.
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Oceanside will welcome the holiday season Thursday with the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market Downtown. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck at 6 p.m.and be there when the tree lights up! This annual holiday event will be filled with activities and expanded amusements for the whole family. From 5-8:30 p.m., kids can enjoy free visits with Santa, kids craft tables, milk & cookies and more. Before and after the Tree Lighting, Sunset Market attendees can shop the first Holiday Gift Market of the Year.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
Ocean Beach business burglarized twice, struggling to stay open
The holiday season has soured a bit for an Ocean Beach business that has been burglarized twice in the past few weeks.
San Diego Channel
MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
San Diego Business Journal
Nominate Now – Top 50 Nonprofit Board Leaders of Influence 2023
SDBJ is honoring the Top 50 Nonprofit Leaders of Influence in San Diego. We are proud to support nonprofit board leaders by acknowledging their contributions and commitment in our business community. Help us celebrate these industry leaders by nominating them for this special recognition. NOMINATION DEADLINE: JANUARY 26, 2022 @...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Court Ruling Deals San Diego a $100 Million Blow, Turns Focus Back on Its Deal With SDG&E
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned power provider. And now San Diegans could be on the hook for $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. Whether Mayor Todd Gloria...
CBS LA
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
I-805 & SR-52 connectors will be closed for nearly a week
Five Interstate 805 and State Route 52 connectors will be closed during the overnight hours beginning Sunday and lasting through Thursday, said a Caltrans press release.
