Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Image of Harry and Meghan being stalked by paparazzi in new Netflix film really from ‘Harry Potter’ premiere
An image apparently meant to show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being hounded by paparazzi in their new Netflix docuseries is really a stock shot of photographers taken at the “Harry Potter” premiere years before the couple met, according to reports. The black-and-white pic of rows of photographers snapping away is featured in the “Harry and Meghan” teaser, before Harry says: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” seemingly implying he was protecting them from the paps and British tabloids. But according to The Sun, the photo-hungry group was actually getting shots of the cast of the...
Tattoo Removal Studio Offers Freebies To Regretful Kanye West Fans
"Yeezy come, Yeezy go," the London-based studio wrote in its promotion.
Sherri: An ‘American Idol’ Alum Sings the Talk Show’s Theme Song
Sherri Shepherd's new talk show premiered Fall 2022. She replaced Wendy Williams' time slot after becoming a fan favorite guest host in Williams' absence.
YouTube Streamy Awards: MrBeast Takes Top Creator; Full List of Winners
The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards awarded MrBeast as the top creator for another year in a row. The evening was hosted by YouTube creator Eric Decker, best known as Airrack, and featured a performance from the rapper Yung Gravy.More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Forecast: TV Rookies of the Awards SeasonBritish Independent Film Awards: Charlotte Wells' 'Aftersun' Wins 7 Honors, Including Best Film'Armageddon Time,' 'Bones and All' Costume Designers on Bringing '80s Style Back to the Screen Heading into the awards ceremony, which took place on Dec. 4, Jimmy Donaldson — the massively popular YouTube creator known as MrBeast — topped the nominee...
'Wakanda Forever' is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" kept the box-office crown for the fourth straight weekend, and the comic holiday thriller "Violent Night" debuted with $13.3 million
