The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition is now available to purchase with a high price tag. Well, only if you live in one of the very few countries this limited-edition foldable has been released in. The handset has hit store shelves in South Korea, France, and a few other countries with a hefty price tag. Samsung has priced this phone at €1,899 (roughly $2,000) in Europe and KRW 2,550,000 (~$1,960) in South Korea (via). The regular model started at €1,099 and KRW 1,353,000 in the two countries, respectively.

2 DAYS AGO