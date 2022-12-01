Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro
We’ve seen some great flagship smartphones being released this year. Both Google and Huawei released truly compelling smartphones, and we’re here to compare their two most powerful ones. We’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro, two heavyweights. These two phones are quite different, in a lot of ways. They both have a very appealing design, great performance, and stellar cameras.
Android Headlines
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flexes its muscles on AnTuTu & Geekbench
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful processor to date. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reference device got tested across major benchmarking platforms, like AnTuTu and Geekbench, and it’s basically flexing its muscles. This chip uses a new 1+4+3 microarchitecture here, led by the...
Android Headlines
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition debuts with a hefty price tag
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition is now available to purchase with a high price tag. Well, only if you live in one of the very few countries this limited-edition foldable has been released in. The handset has hit store shelves in South Korea, France, and a few other countries with a hefty price tag. Samsung has priced this phone at €1,899 (roughly $2,000) in Europe and KRW 2,550,000 (~$1,960) in South Korea (via). The regular model started at €1,099 and KRW 1,353,000 in the two countries, respectively.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S21 series gets November security update in the US
Samsung is rolling out a second Android 13-based software update to the Galaxy S21 series in the US. While the first release brought the new Android version and the Korean brand’s One UI 5.0 custom software, the latest release is only about vulnerability fixes. The company is seeding the November security patch to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series gets Android 13 in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the US. The rollout began recently for the carrier-locked units of the Plus model, SamMobile reports. It is picking up the big Android update on Xfinity Mobile’s network with firmware version X808USQU2BVK4. A wider release should be just around the corner. The vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra should also soon join the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update party with identical build numbers.
Android Headlines
The Synology app makes it to Android TV
If you use an Android device, then you’re most likely familiar with Google Photos. This is an all-in-one photo gallery app with a built-in editor. However, the Synology photo app is a great alternative to Google Photos, and it’s now available for Android TV. Synology is a company...
Android Headlines
Google rolling out group E2E encryption for Google messages
Earlier this year, Google announced that it’s going to bring E2E encryption to groups in Google Messages. Now, according to 9To5Google, the company is starting to roll this out, as some users are starting to see this functionality. E2E encryption is extremely important nowadays. Nobody wants to have their...
Android Headlines
Major Android security leak impacts millions of devices
A recent post on Google‘s Android Partner Vulnerability Initiative (APVI) website has revealed a major Android security leak. The leak has left devices from Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, and many other brands vulnerable to very, very dangerous malware apps. These apps can gain the same level of access to the affected devices as the operating system itself.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Apple iPhone 14
If you’re looking for a somewhat compact smartphone these days, you don’t have a lot of options. Luckily, there are some phones out there that belong in that category. In this article, we’ll compare the ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Apple iPhone 14. These two devices do belong in that category, and they’re also quite powerful at the same time. The ZenFone 9 is actually ASUS’ flagship for this year.
Android Headlines
Samsung removes BOE from its supply chain after royalty dispute
Samsung has reportedly removed Chinese display maker BOE from its supply chain. The Korean behemoth will no longer buy display panels from BOE, The Elec reports. It has been sourcing some of its LCD and OLED displays from the Chinese firm. Samsung makes its own AMOLED displays for smartphones and...
Android Headlines
Google may soon drastically improve Pixel OTA updates
Google is looking to drastically improve Pixel OTA updates. What do we mean by that? Well, they’re about to become faster, a lot faster. This information comes from Mishaal Rahman, as Google submitted a new patch to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Google is looking to drastically improve...
Android Headlines
The new Echo Dot is already under $30!
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but that’s not stopping the new Echo Dot models from being discounted. Currently, both the Echo Dot 5th Gen and the Echo Dot with Clock 5th Gen are both on sale. These are great stocking stuffers, and a great smart speaker to add to your own home.
