IGN

Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide

The colors you get during a pretty sunset are amazing, and getting those colors while racing through a floating sky city is what you can expect in 2-5 in this latest trip to the Sky Sanctuary zone. Ring 1. Ring 2. Ring 3. Ring 4. Ring 5.
IGN

The Game Awards 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect

The Game Awards is coming back in 2022 with a live audience for the first time since 2019. There are tons of games already nominated for the show and with some of the biggest names in gaming in attendence. You can expect everything from reveals to musical performances as host Geoff Keighley unveals the award winners for 2022.
IGN

Claudia the Musician

Pokemon: Deerling (Lv. 22), Wigglytuff (Lv. 22) Claudia is located right near the middle of the Asado Desert.
IGN

Spirit Mementos 1 - Brooch

To start it, head for the Eastern area of The Plains and stand at the spot where you first arrived, facing towards the frozen lightning bolt. Here, head East-North-East and check behind a tree. The spirit and half of the Brooch will be there. To assemble the Artifact and complete...
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - How to Change Clothes

In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily change your clothes and where to buy them. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including every new pokemon, an interactive map and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
IGN

Pokemon Go Season of Mythical Wishes Dec 2022

The 2022 holidays are here, and so is a brand new season of Pokemon GO! Season of Mythical Wishes starts on December 1, 2022 at 1 PM PST. Compete in new seasonal Cups, participate in GO Battle Days, and complete Timed Research tasks for extra goodies and rare encounters. On...
IGN

Nintendo Issues Full Statement Over Smash World Tour Cancellation - IGN Daily Fix

Days after news that Smash World Tour [SWT] would be canceling its final 2022 championship and 2023 tour, Nintendo has offered a lengthy statement over the decision to not offer SWT a license to host Smash Bros. events. The Callisto Protocol's Steam reviews are suffering as several users are reporting a stuttering frame rate on PC. Developer Games Box has announced Primitive, a new Unreal Engine 5-powered first-person survival game set in a hostile open-world Stone Age.
IGN

The Broken Prison

The Broken Prison is a favor you will be able to complete in Niflheim during the Epilogue of God of War Ragnarok. This page contains information on how to find The Broken Prison and what to do once you're there. The Broken Prison rewards. 3000 Kratos XP. 1000 Freya XP.

