Portal for RTX arrives as a free DLC on December 8

In brief: A remaster of Valve's 2007 puzzle-platform game Portal is nearly complete. Nvidia has announced that Portal with RTX will drop as a free DLC for all Portal owners on December 8. It's available to wish list now over on Steam if you want to set a reminder for yourself.
Marvel's Midnight Suns

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. With Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Firaxis has put itself in the league of RPG developers like BioWare, Obsidian, Bethesda,...
Amazon AWS extends computing offerings, showcases powerful new Graviton3E chip

Ever since Amazon launched its cloud computing services arm in 2006 -- widely known as AWS (Amazon Web Services) -- the company has been on a mission to convert the world to its vision of how computing resources can be purchased and deployed, but also to make them as ubiquitous as possible. That strategy was on display at this year's re:Invent.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 8GB: Why You Should Avoid It

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Do you remember that time when Nvidia "unlaunched" a product, stating that despite being a fantastic graphics card, it wasn't named right?... "Having two GPUs with the same RTX 4080 designation is confusing." That's right, we're talking about the "unlaunching" of the 12GB RTX 4080 about two months ago.
PC shipments in the US dipped 12% in Q3 despite attractive promotions

The big picture: Domestic shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations collectively dipped 12 percent in the third quarter of 2022, from 20.3 million units in Q3 2021 to 17.8 million units in the most recent three-month period. Among them, notebooks suffered the biggest decline at 14 percent and desktops grew a modest one percent according to the latest report from market research firm Canalys.
Firefox avoids the cloud for its privacy-friendly translation service

In context: Most translation services rely on remote servers and cloud-hosted AI frameworks to work their magic, while turning one language into another. Firefox Translations goes the opposite way, offering something "cloud-free" to privacy-aware netizens. Even though Firefox isn't as popular as it once was, you can still count on...
PCI-SIG says it isn't to blame for melting 12VHPWR cables

A hot potato: Various entities are passing around the blame for the melting power cable connectors on Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics cards. The consortium managing PCI specifications is the latest to deny any problems with its end of the production process, reminding manufacturers to take proper precautions.
Scalpers are struggling to sell the RTX 4080 above MSRP, but retailers won't let them return the cards

Facepalm: It's no secret that the RTX 4080 has not been selling particularly well, primarily due to its $1,200 price tag, which most people feel is far too expensive. The situation has even impacted scalpers, with many now having to resell their cards at MSRP or even less in some cases. A few second-hand sellers have tried returning them, which seems to have prompted certain retailers to stop offering refunds for the RTX 4080.
Palm and PalmPilot applications live on thanks to the Internet Archive

Recap: The Internet Archive is promoting a new trip down (tech) memory lane by bringing hundreds of Palm OS applications to the web for your emulation pleasure. Reliving the past of mobile computing forerunners has never been easier. The Internet Archive (IA) is once again busy saving the history of...
Open-source antivirus ClamAV finally goes 1.0, some 20 years after launch

Why it matters: ClamAV describes itself as an open-source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats. Detection levels are pretty low compared to Windows antimalware programs, yet the development has been going on for decades. The tool is available on all platforms, even though it's targeted primarily at Linux.
GoPro Hero 11 Mini

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The GoPro Hero 11 Mini is no less powerful than its big brother. By Engadget on November 16,...
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti emerges through Gigabyte listings and GPU die shot

Something to look forward to: Almost all the primary information on Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has leaked before its official unveiling. This week, one of Nvidia's board partners officially listed the GPU (and one of AMD's new models), and someone tweeted a die shot. Reliable leaker MEGAsizeGPU posted...
