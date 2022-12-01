Read full article on original website
Related
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
Portal for RTX arrives as a free DLC on December 8
In brief: A remaster of Valve's 2007 puzzle-platform game Portal is nearly complete. Nvidia has announced that Portal with RTX will drop as a free DLC for all Portal owners on December 8. It's available to wish list now over on Steam if you want to set a reminder for yourself.
ZIGGYAMI
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
Marvel's Midnight Suns
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. With Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Firaxis has put itself in the league of RPG developers like BioWare, Obsidian, Bethesda,...
Amazon AWS extends computing offerings, showcases powerful new Graviton3E chip
Ever since Amazon launched its cloud computing services arm in 2006 -- widely known as AWS (Amazon Web Services) -- the company has been on a mission to convert the world to its vision of how computing resources can be purchased and deployed, but also to make them as ubiquitous as possible. That strategy was on display at this year's re:Invent.
fasial alhi
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
TechSpot
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 8GB: Why You Should Avoid It
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Do you remember that time when Nvidia "unlaunched" a product, stating that despite being a fantastic graphics card, it wasn't named right?... "Having two GPUs with the same RTX 4080 designation is confusing." That's right, we're talking about the "unlaunching" of the 12GB RTX 4080 about two months ago.
PC shipments in the US dipped 12% in Q3 despite attractive promotions
The big picture: Domestic shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations collectively dipped 12 percent in the third quarter of 2022, from 20.3 million units in Q3 2021 to 17.8 million units in the most recent three-month period. Among them, notebooks suffered the biggest decline at 14 percent and desktops grew a modest one percent according to the latest report from market research firm Canalys.
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is designed to better survive drops on rough surfaces like concrete
In a nutshell: Corning is expanding its Gorilla Glass portfolio with the introduction of its latest cover glass for mobile devices. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 features a new glass composition that Corning claims improves drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete while maintaining the scratch resistance of the original Gorilla Glass Victus.
Firefox avoids the cloud for its privacy-friendly translation service
In context: Most translation services rely on remote servers and cloud-hosted AI frameworks to work their magic, while turning one language into another. Firefox Translations goes the opposite way, offering something "cloud-free" to privacy-aware netizens. Even though Firefox isn't as popular as it once was, you can still count on...
GPU tariff exemption expires December 31, possibly increasing graphics card prices
Why it matters: After the unprecedented market conditions throughout 2021 and 2022, graphics card prices seemed to fall back to Earth recently. However, tariff exemptions enacted earlier this year will expire at the end of the month, meaning 2023 could compound the price increases the latest GPUs introduced. Graphics cards...
TechSpot
PCI-SIG says it isn't to blame for melting 12VHPWR cables
A hot potato: Various entities are passing around the blame for the melting power cable connectors on Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics cards. The consortium managing PCI specifications is the latest to deny any problems with its end of the production process, reminding manufacturers to take proper precautions.
Mozilla and Microsoft distrust TrustCor certificates due to suspicions over covert spyware operation
Why it matters: The chain of trust ensured by Certificate Authorities (CA) keeps the web safe and internet companies happy. However, when the chain breaks, a CA can suddenly become an unwelcome guest within the most popular web browsers. Mozilla, Microsoft, and likely other browser makers have started to take...
TechSpot
Scalpers are struggling to sell the RTX 4080 above MSRP, but retailers won't let them return the cards
Facepalm: It's no secret that the RTX 4080 has not been selling particularly well, primarily due to its $1,200 price tag, which most people feel is far too expensive. The situation has even impacted scalpers, with many now having to resell their cards at MSRP or even less in some cases. A few second-hand sellers have tried returning them, which seems to have prompted certain retailers to stop offering refunds for the RTX 4080.
Palm and PalmPilot applications live on thanks to the Internet Archive
Recap: The Internet Archive is promoting a new trip down (tech) memory lane by bringing hundreds of Palm OS applications to the web for your emulation pleasure. Reliving the past of mobile computing forerunners has never been easier. The Internet Archive (IA) is once again busy saving the history of...
Woman tries to enter China with over 200 Intel CPUs hidden inside fake pregnant belly
WTF?! Chinese customs have arrested a woman returning to the country with 202 Intel CPUs and nine iPhones wrapped around her torso and concealed underneath a prosthetic pregnant belly. The would-be smuggler was a young woman crossing the border between Macau, an independent territory, and Zhuhai, a city in the...
Open-source antivirus ClamAV finally goes 1.0, some 20 years after launch
Why it matters: ClamAV describes itself as an open-source antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats. Detection levels are pretty low compared to Windows antimalware programs, yet the development has been going on for decades. The tool is available on all platforms, even though it's targeted primarily at Linux.
GoPro Hero 11 Mini
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The GoPro Hero 11 Mini is no less powerful than its big brother. By Engadget on November 16,...
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti emerges through Gigabyte listings and GPU die shot
Something to look forward to: Almost all the primary information on Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has leaked before its official unveiling. This week, one of Nvidia's board partners officially listed the GPU (and one of AMD's new models), and someone tweeted a die shot. Reliable leaker MEGAsizeGPU posted...
TechSpot
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0