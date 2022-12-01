Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Portal’ writers have a “pretty awesome” starting point for ‘Portal 3’
Erik Wolpaw, the writer behind both of Valve‘s Portal games, has shared that he has a “pretty awesome starting point” for Portal 3. Speaking to YouTuber DidYouKnowGaming (via PC Gamer), Wolpaw shared that he had come up with a concept with fellow Valve writer Jay Pinkerton, who he co-wrote Portal 2 with.
Polygon
Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s classes, reviewed
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide eliminates the scripted heroes of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and replaces them with player-created characters, allowing the player to choose their own origin, personality, and class. It makes for some fantastic barks and witty banter, but it also gives players the welcome option to double up on useful roles instead of forcing each party member to be unique.
This Intel-collaborative company passively cooled a Steam Deck
Sorry... "Handheld Gaming Device." Anyways, it's also got sights set on ending laptop cooling fans, though gaming laptops might be a step too far.
BBC
Liverpool film studios: Work to start on former Littlewoods site
Development work on a former Littlewoods site is due to begin as part of a plan to create a £70m film studio. A deal has been agreed with developer Capital & Centric to start the first phase of the project in Liverpool. A total of £8m was approved for...
NME
‘Amnesia: The Bunker’ trailer reveals “semi open-world” WW1 horror
Frictional Games – the developer behind Soma and Amnesia – has revealed Amnesia: The Bunker, a first-person horror game set during World War 1. Set to release for PC, Xbox and PlayStation in March 2023, Amnesia: The Bunker follows a French soldier in WW1 as he becomes trapped in a dark bunker with a “dynamic and ever-present monster that reacts to player actions.”
NME
‘Destiny 2’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ to swap cosmetics in new crossover
Ubisoft and Bungie have announced a crossover between Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will see each series visit the other with new content and cosmetics. For Destiny 2, the sci-fi shooter will be updated with “Assassin’s Creed-themed cosmetics,” according to a blog from Ubisoft.
NME
100 gecs drop surprise EP ‘Snake Eyes’ and announce new album ‘10,000 gecs’
100 gecs have shared a surprise EP called ‘Snake Eyes’ and announced their new album ‘10,000 gecs’ will be released next year. The new three-track EP from the hyper-pop duo – comprising Dylan Brady and Laura Les – includes ‘Torture Me’ featuring Skrillex, along with tracks ‘Hey Big Man’, ‘Runaway’.
NME
The Strokes announce huge singles vinyl box set
The Strokes have announced plans to release a special vinyl box set featuring singles from their first three albums, B-sides and rarities. ‘The Singles – Volume 01’, which is released on February 24, 2023 via RCA Records/Legacy Recordings, features every 7 inch single from their 2001 debut ‘Is This It’, 2003 follow-up ‘Room On Fire’ and 2006’s ‘First Impressions of Earth’ as well as rare B-sides from the original single releases.
NME
‘The Callisto Protocol’ review: good unclean fun
The Callisto Protocol is not a subtle game. Within a few minutes you’ll have been manhandled by security robots, slapped about a bit by a security officer and had an implant wired to the back of your head to remind you that this is a body horror game. Then...
White Lung: Premonition review – sweet but samey swansong
Six years on from their impressive fourth album Paradise, Vancouver trio White Lung finally return from a long hiatus… only to reveal that it’s their final record. The lengthy gap between recordings – due first to frontwoman Mish Barber-Way becoming a mother and then the pandemic – hasn’t triggered any kind of radical rethink in their sound. For the most part this is punk at its most polished and tuneful, albeit frequently delivered at breakneck speed, with Hysteric, Winter and Bird particularly powerful.
Comments / 0