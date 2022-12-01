Six years on from their impressive fourth album Paradise, Vancouver trio White Lung finally return from a long hiatus… only to reveal that it’s their final record. The lengthy gap between recordings – due first to frontwoman Mish Barber-Way becoming a mother and then the pandemic – hasn’t triggered any kind of radical rethink in their sound. For the most part this is punk at its most polished and tuneful, albeit frequently delivered at breakneck speed, with Hysteric, Winter and Bird particularly powerful.

