Some of my absolute favourite movies are centered around the holiday season. You know, the ones that paint a picturesque image of what the holidays should look like — festive decorations, friends gathering around cosy fires, finding love under the mistletoe, bonding with loved ones, and giving gifts that really mean something. Sure, there may be a few bumps in the road (like going home with your live-in girlfriend only to find out that she hasn't come out to her toxic family), but in the end it turns out to be the Best Holiday Ever, complete with a happy ending. Except, in real life, that's not usually how my holidays turn out — and I'm sure yours don't, either.

3 DAYS AGO