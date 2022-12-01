Read full article on original website
Related
Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here
Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
mensjournal.com
Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. The gift-giving season is here folks....
The Upworthy 'Joy-Worthy' Gift Guide
Holiday presents that continue to give back long after they’re opened.
11 Gag Gifts Sure to Make Friends and Family LOL During the Holidays
Need a gift for secret Santa or a white elephant holiday party? If you're taking the funny route, we found so many great gag gifts — details here
Yardbarker
20 stocking stuffers your family will actually love
Holiday shopping season has arrived, and that means that it's time to stuff those stockings! Whether you've got a huge family to buy for or just a few folks on your list, figuring out which stocking stuffers to buy can be a real challenge. Flip through the slideshow for a...
33 of the comfiest holiday gifts for the homebody in your life
This holiday season, dazzle your pal with these cozy ideas: we’re talking all of the indulgences — from oversized blankets and plush cashmere socks to puzzles, sherpa jumpsuits and more.
When you put up Christmas decorations says a lot about your personality
Do you live in the presents? A psychologist says that when you choose to deck the halls this holiday season says a lot about your personality. Carmen Harra, author of “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes,” claims that whether you put your decorations up before November, in early December or if you leave it for the last minute says a lot about you as a person. If you hang decorations before November, you might have trouble “living in the moment” — but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. “If you’re one of the few people who has had their lights in...
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Festive garden events to get you into the Christmas spirit
If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls. View this post on Instagram ...
Gifts I’m Buying For Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List
If you also have an artsy sister-in-law, a brother who loves food, or a dad who seems to have everything, I have some gift ideas for you.
travelawaits.com
12 Reasons To Visit The Adorable Town Where Hallmark Christmas Movies Are Filmed
We all know that the corporate event planner forced to come home to save the family bakery will eventually fall in love with her former sweetheart-turned-farmer. That’s the magic of a Hallmark Christmas movie. They’re filled with feel-good montages, some cheesy love scenes, and — my personal favorite — enchanting scenery that’s picture-perfect for the dreamy storyline. It almost looks too good to be true, but it most certainly is not. Most people have no idea that many of the most popular made-for-TV festive movies film in a real-life tiny Canadian town that eagerly welcomes visitors.
The Most Outrageous Holiday Décor of 2022 and Where To Buy It
'Tis the season to outdo your neighbors with your extravagant--and sometimes expensive--holiday decorations. The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend 6% to 8% more on the holidays...
A guide to the best Salt Lake Christmas light displays
If there's one thing Utah does well, it's holiday spectacle. So bundle up, pour some cocoa and cue up your seasonal playlist for these light displays!Neighborhood displaysGlen Arbor Christmas Street, Sugar House: A Salt Lake classic. The whole street has been lighting up for nearly 80 years. Nearby: The 65-foot Liberty Tree, 1757 S. Park, is lit all month, with a food drive party on Dec. 3 with Santa and a team of superheroes.Frosty's Winter Wonderland, the Avenues Image courtesy of Frosty's Winter WonderlandA display of Santas, snowmen and glowing trees so intense that you can see it from the...
40 Clever Christmas Sayings for Shirts To Spread Some Ho-Ho-Holiday Cheer
During the Christmas season, it's especially fun to wear something to spread joy or express yourself. Besides an ugly Christmas sweater, you can do that with a tee or sweatshirt. If you are finding it hard to come up with your own words to put on a shirt, let us help you out. We've put together a list of warm, funny and clever Christmas sayings for shirts that you can choose from.
Refinery29
Don’t Fall For The Holiday Happiness Trap
Some of my absolute favourite movies are centered around the holiday season. You know, the ones that paint a picturesque image of what the holidays should look like — festive decorations, friends gathering around cosy fires, finding love under the mistletoe, bonding with loved ones, and giving gifts that really mean something. Sure, there may be a few bumps in the road (like going home with your live-in girlfriend only to find out that she hasn't come out to her toxic family), but in the end it turns out to be the Best Holiday Ever, complete with a happy ending. Except, in real life, that's not usually how my holidays turn out — and I'm sure yours don't, either.
All About 'Mary on the Mantel,' a New Christmas Activity
If you have kids, there's a good chance that you have heard of Elf on the Shelf. The idea is that the elf will encourage good behavior by watching kids' actions during the day. The elf will then return to the North Pole each night to report to Santa whether a child was naughty or nice. Although fun, some parents may not like the idea of a spying elf or of gifts being conditional on good behavior. For those looking for alternatives to the elf, Mary on the Mantel may seem a little more appealing. But what is Mary on the Mantel? We'll explain what Mary on the Mantel is and how it still encourages good behavior by focusing on kindness and giving back.
BET
Snoop Dogg And Family Serve Cozy Christmas Realness In Latest Skims' Campaign
Snoop Dogg and his clan have reimagined Christmas for Kim Kardashian’s clothing line, Skims. The 51-year-old patriarch with his wife Shantee Broadus, three of his children, Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce, Corde Broadus and his kids Zion, Sky and Elleven are the latest faces for Skims holiday campaign.
FOX21News.com
Pajamas for discounts with Revolution Jewelry Works this Saturday!
(SPONSORED) — Saturday, November 26th is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses during the busiest shopping weekend of the year! Revolution Jewelry Works is celebrating with savings and pajamas! Owner Jennifer Farnes sat with Krista Witiak to share why shopping locally matters and how they make the day fun for the whole family.
How To Decorate The Exterior Of Your House For The Holidays Without Using Lights
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've ever seen "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," you know that putting up holiday lights can be quite the endeavor, even if you don't end up blowing out the power in your neighborhood. From braving ladders to hoping that the extension cable reaches your garage, approximately 18,000 Americans sustain Christmas decor-related injuries each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (via Safer America). Ultimately, you'll just have to take those lights down again after the holidays are over — unless you choose to leave them up until January like Taylor Swift in "Lover."
psychologytoday.com
Starting New Holiday Traditions After a Divorce
Holidays can be especially tricky to navigate for newly divorced couples. It takes time to settle into the new normal—for you, your ex, and your children. The holidays can be an excellent time for setting new traditions that work for the shift in your family situation. Parents must still...
Comments / 0