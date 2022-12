LOS ANGELES — What are you here for? That’s the question the Here for LA philanthropy-oriented music festival seeks to answer Saturday at LA River Studios in Elysian Park. Part problem-solving session, part concert and entirely Gen Z, Here for LA is designed to help the city of Los Angeles solve some of its most intractable problems while also being a place to enjoy local music.

