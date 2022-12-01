HOUSTON — As kickoff between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns drew closer on Sunday afternoon, a megaphone crackled near the front entrance of NRG Stadium. Behind it, a man started walking up and down the main avenue, past cars locked in traffic and congregating fans wearing Deshaun Watson jerseys. He shouted and waved his hands. The loudspeaker blared messages about sinning and salvation.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 26 MINUTES AGO