Read full article on original website
Related
See inside the only cruise line in the world that offers pet-friendly sailings across the Atlantic
If you hate the idea of putting your pet in the cargo hold of a plane, this cruise offers another way to get your animal safely across the Atlantic.
Royal Caribbean vs. Celebrity: Which Cruise Line Is Better?
As a frequent Royal Caribbean RCL passenger (roughly eight cruises and maybe 42 days on their ships this year), it's fair to say I enjoy the cruise company's namesake brand. At least six of the cruise line's ships (and usually more) sail from Port Canaveral, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, which are all within two hours of my house.
Cruise Critic names the best cruise ships of 2022
The best new cruise ship of 2022 holds 3,099 guests and 1,506 crew. A 24-hour butler serves its most luxurious suites, and there's a three-level race track and slides that are 10-stories tall.
Carnival, Royal Caribbean Bring Back Covid Rules on Some Sailings
The cruise industry lives under the constant fear of illness breaking out on ships. The industry had taken major steps to prevent outbreaks since long before anyone had heard of covid. But they can happen no matter what protocols are in place. Norovirus outbreaks, while extremely rare, don't play well...
Video of Cruise Ship Passing Through 'Roughest Waters' in the World Makes Us Seasick
We need a Dramamine just to watch this.
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
I've Taken 19 Solo Royal Caribbean Cruises: 4 Things You Need to Know
While Royal Caribbean's (RCL) - Get Free Report commercials show a mix of families and couples having fun, visiting exotic ports, and enjoying each other's company, some people actually cruise by themselves. Perhaps showing me eating dinner by myself, having a drink at a lively bar alone, or footage of me walking around in a port by myself doesn't present the right image for a commercial, but solo cruising is a popular thing.
Rogue wave hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
A "rogue wave" is being blamed for an accident on the Viking Polaris cruise ship on its Antarctic cruise going to Ushuaia, Argentina, killing one person and injuring four others.
Video Shows Cruise Ship Lifeboat Detach, Fall Overboard
A video shared online showed a lifeboat detach from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.
Carnival cruise ship passenger rescued by Coast Guard hours after falling overboard
A missing passenger aboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship was rescued on Thursday night by U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue crews after falling overboard.
Royal Caribbean's CEO on How the Cruise Line Got Through Covid
For about 16 months, the entire cruise industry sat in limbo as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) failed to budge on its no-sail order that kept ships from leaving from ports in the United States. While that order was in place, Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report was actively working with rival Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report to create the "Healthy Sail Panel," a group of medical and cruise industry experts working to help the industry safely return.
kalkinemedia.com
Cruise passenger who fell overboard recalls experience
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. James Michael Grimes spoke about the experience Friday, saying it has taught him to not take life for granted. “My worst...
Comments / 0