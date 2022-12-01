Read full article on original website
In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past
PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
Inspiring coach, Trevor Solem, passes away at 37
GLENWOOD, Minn. — Editors Note: The above video originally aired March 31, 2022. A beloved football coach at the Minnewaska Area High School has passed away. Trevor Solem, an assistant football coach for M.A.H.S., died at his home on Friday, according to his obituary. He was 37-years-old. Solem, who...
willmarradio.com
Maternity and pediatric departments at CentraCare-Rice become locked units
(Willmar MN-) CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar says for the security of their youngest patients, the Women's & Children's department (OB/maternity/pediatrics) became a locked unit beginning Thursday. When visitors arrive to the unit on the 3rd floor of Rice Hospital, they will need to speak with a receptionist by picking up the phone outside of the locked double doors and identify themselves, along with the first and last name of the patient they are visiting. Visitors will also need to pick up the phone and notify the receptionist as they are exiting the unit. CentraCare thanks the public for doing their part to help keep patients safe.
boreal.org
Online auction announced for the Minnesota DNR’s December 1, 2022 land sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 7, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. The 11 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings...
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Jed J. Jurchenko, 44
Jed J. Jurchenko, 44 of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, November 30th. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Monday, December 5th at Alexandria Covenant Church in Alexandria. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
myklgr.com
Kandiyohi County, City of Willmar receive state grant for childcare
Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar will be receiving a $200,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to help grow the supply of affordable, quality childcare in southwestern Minnesota. Priority was given to communities in the state with a documented shortage of child care providers.
Watch: New London-Spicer wins 3A championship on incredible walk-off TD
The New London-Spicer Wildcats became Minnesota's 3A State Champions in the most dramatic fashion possible, scoring a touchdown as time expired to shock the unbeaten Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels. The incredible moment came on the last play, with the Wildcats' quarterback Blake Schultz hurling the ball downfield from his own 45 with...
srperspective.com
‘My life as changed’
Fergus woman finds new perspective after losing her sight... and then her husband. There have been two times Dawn Synstelien of Fergus Falls thought her world was coming to an end: The first was when Dawn, only in her mid-30s, began losing her vision. The second time was almost two years ago when Ron, her husband of 41 years, died of COVID.
froggyweb.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
knsiradio.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
kmrskkok.com
STEVENS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Drug Bust
On December 1, 2022, at approximately 11:09 a.m. the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the CEE-VI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 107 East 1st Street in Morris, MN. Cory David Hennen and Paul Brent Kietzman were subsequently arrested for possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of firearms.
Comments / 0