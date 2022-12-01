Read full article on original website
Related
Take Five: Ready for that Santa rally?
(Reuters) – Swiss lender Credit Suisse faces a litmus test over its rights issue, just one several trials markets must work through between now and year-end even if some are already gearing up for festive cheer. U.S. data will provide a reality check on the shifting nature of inflation...
India’s Maruti says chip shortage to cause bigger hit to Dec production
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top carmaker, said on Friday it expected a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months. The company’s production in November, which also saw a “minor impact” due to the shortage, rose...
U.S. says solar imports from four Southeast Asian countries were dodging China tariffs
(Reuters) – U.S. trade officials on Friday said they had determined that solar energy imports produced in four Southeast Asian countries were circumventing duties on goods made in China. The decision, released in Commerce Department documents, follows an eight month investigation that was requested by a U.S. solar panel...
OPEC+ will keep oil policy unchanged in review talks – sources
LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will likely stick to its oil output targets when it meets on Sunday, five OPEC+ sources said on Saturday, a day after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed a price cap on Russian oil. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
Canada gains 10,100 jobs in November, jobless rate falls to 5.1%
Dec 2 (Reuters) – Canada’s economy gained a net 10,100 jobs in November, entirely in full-time work and ahead of analyst forecasts, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 5.1%, beating forecasts it would rise to 5.3%. Employment in the goods producing sector...
Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc is investing more than $2.5 billion at its drug making plants in Belgium and Ireland, gearing up to launch new products it hopes can replace lost revenue as patents expire and COVID-19 vaccine sales decline. The drugmaker said on Friday it plans to...
Energy efficiency rate accelerates amid high prices – IEA
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Global progress toward energy efficiency has accelerated this year as a result of high energy prices and disruptions to fuel supply but still not enough to meet climate change targets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. The Paris-based watchdog has called for governments to...
Bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows’ liquidator begins taking control of assets – The Block
(Reuters) – Teneo, the advisory firm overseeing the liquidation of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has taken control of some of the company’s assets, the Block reported on Friday, citing a presentation. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
White House welcomes EU progress on Russian oil price cap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday welcomed news that the European Union was “coming together” on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, and said it remained convinced that the deal should help limit Russian revenues. Poland on Friday said it had agreed to...
Japan eyes 40-45 trln yen for 5-year defence spending plan -sources
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set to earmark between 40 trillion and 45 trillion yen ($295 billion-$333 billion) for defence spending over a five-year period starting in the next fiscal year from April, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. That would mark a jump...
Philippines cbank chief: Likely 25 or 50 bps rate hike in Dec -Bloomberg TV
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank will hike interest rates this month, though the monetary board is likely to be split over whether to raise the policy rate by 25 or 50 basis points, its governor said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Felipe Medalla expressed...
OPEC+ seen heading for oil policy rollover, cut not ruled out
LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ is likely to stick to its current oil output target when it meets on Sunday, two OPEC+ sources said on Friday, although some say a further output cut is not completely off the table given concern about economic growth and demand. The Organization of the...
Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Cineworld Group PLC’s lenders have held talks on breaking up the bankrupt cinema chain and selling its eastern Europe operations, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Bids of around $1 billion were more likely to meet the lender group’s threshold for a sale of the movie theatre chain’s Cinema City and Yes Planet theatres in eastern Europe, and Rav-Chen operations in Israel, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that no formal process had started yet.
Former FTX exec in talks with investors for new crypto startup – The Information
(Reuters) – Brett Harrison, the former president of collapsed crypto exchange FTX’s U.S. arm, is trying to raise money for a new crypto startup, the Information reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. Harrison has told at least one venture capital firm he is...
Volvo Cars’ sales up 12% in November
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Friday its sales grew 12% year-on-year in November to 59,154 cars. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
French minister hails U.S. talks as ‘turning point’ to avert trade war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden have resulted in a “major breakthrough” to avert a “subsidies race” between the two sides of the Atlantic, France’s finance minister said on Friday. Macron took advantage of his state...
Analysis-Ghana overhaul a test for $1 billion World Bank-backed debt
LONDON (Reuters) – Ghana’s debt restructuring plans are set to test a $400 million World Bank guarantee which was designed to provide extra security if the West African country failed to pay. Like other smaller, riskier emerging market countries including Sri Lanka and Zambia, Ghana faces a debt...
Chinese cities announce further easing of COVID curbs
BEIJING (Reuters) – More Chinese cities including Urumqi in the far west announced easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday, as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after extraordinary protests against restrictions last weekend. Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the...
German government not planning blanket Huawei ban
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany does not want to follow the United States in generally banning products made by Chinese telecoms equipment makers such as Huawei, but will continue making such decisions on a case-by-case basis, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. Berlin’s relationship with Beijing has come under close scrutiny...
Scattered easing of COVID curbs across China after week of unrest
BEIJING (Reuters) – Some communities in Chinese cities where COVID-19 is still spreading are easing off on testing requirements and quarantine rules in a marked shift in virus policies after widespread protests across the country. China is set to announce an easing of its COVID quarantine rules in coming...
