What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ambarella

Ambarella AMBA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ambarella has an average price target of $86.75 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $62.00.
Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Marvell Tech: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Marvell Tech MRVL and lower its price target from $64.00 to $50.00. Shares of Marvell Tech are trading down 5.03% over the last 24 hours, at $43.12 per share. A move to $50.00 would account for a 15.97% increase from the...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Where Lumentum Holdings Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Lumentum Holdings LITE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Bright Horizons Family BFAM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Bright Horizons Family. The company has an average price target of $80.14 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 6.2% to $7.31 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. AYRO AYRO shares moved upwards by 5.24% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. Cato CATO stock rose 5.05% to $10.6. The market value...
Expert Ratings for Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret VSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $48.4 versus the current price of Victoria's Secret at $43.14, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Cryptocurrency Hedera Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Hedera's HBAR/USD price has fallen 3.18% to $0.05. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $0.05 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Hedera over the past...
MDU Resources Gr: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from MDU Resources Gr MDU. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 22.25 cents per share. On Wednesday, MDU Resources Gr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 22.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Lumentum Holdings's Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Pro data, Lumentum Holdings LITE reported Q1 sales of $506.80 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $400 thousand, resulting in a 101.15% decrease from last quarter. Lumentum Holdings reached earnings of $34.70 million and sales of $422.10 million in Q4. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without context is...
Cryptocurrency Theta Network Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Theta Network's THETA/USD price has fallen 4.64% to $0.91. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $0.92 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Theta Network over...
Dollar General Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Dollar General DG showed a loss in earnings since Q2, totaling $526.17 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 0.41% to $9.46 billion during Q3. Dollar General reached earnings of $678.03 million and sales of $9.43 billion in Q2. What Is Return On Invested...
Looking Into American Vanguard's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro data American Vanguard AVD posted a 1.3% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 2.72% over the previous quarter to $152.12 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest American Vanguard is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. American Vanguard reached earnings of $6.83 million and sales of $148.08 million in Q2.
Short Volatility Alert: Cuentas Inc

On Thursday, shares of Cuentas Inc CUEN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.21% to $0.2912. The overall sentiment for CUEN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Pathward Financial: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pathward Financial CASH. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Pathward Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
International Seaways: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from International Seaways INSW. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, International Seaways will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Upstart Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Pro data, Upstart Holdings UPST reported Q3 sales of $157.23 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $56.22 million, resulting in a 88.22% decrease from last quarter. Upstart Holdings collected $228.16 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $29.87 million loss. What Is Return On Capital...

