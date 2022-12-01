We have a marquee quarterback matchup in Week 13, in what is becoming a true rivalry right before our eyes. Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes will certainly draw eyeballs when two of the best quarterbacks on two of the best teams take the field. Both QBs sit within the top five of our latest QB Power Rankings, and both teams sit atop their respective divisions.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO