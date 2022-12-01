ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wdrb.com

WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers and wind will rule later today and overnight. Only spotty showers for the next few hours. Our next system will roll in early next week and that looks to kick in an active pattern for awhile. Hang on tight!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, December 3, 2022

It's the fourth one in Louisville. People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT. Travelers hoping...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

What you need to know about this year’s Glasgow Christmas Parade

GLASGOW — There are 168 entries in this year’s community Christmas parade. It kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m. Bodie Janes, also known as the Barefoot Farmer of Finney Holler, will headline the parade as the grand marshal. The theme is “An Aloha Christmas.”. Will there be...
GLASGOW, KY
WLKY.com

Fall break will be a full week for JCPS next school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools students are getting a longer fall break next school year. In fact, they're getting a whole week. The JCPS school board approved the 2023-24 and 2024-25 calendars this week, and for next year, fall break will be Oct. 2-6. This past fall break was three days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New rickhouse added at Log Still Distillery in Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's now a new place for bourbon barrels in Nelson County. Consulting firm Brindiamo Group said Thursday that a new rickhouse at Log Still Disitillery, at Dant Crossing in Gethsmane, will house barrels the company owns, as well as Log Still and third-party barrels. In...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky

Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

