Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
wdrb.com
Bullitt Central Students make final push for its first Farm-to-table dinner fundraiser
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt Central High School is preparing for its first Farm to Table dinner. BCHS Agriculture teachers Tiphanie Peake and Justin Peake came up with the idea and pitched it to the students, who welcomed the idea. The high schoolers used the greenhouse at the school...
'Drag Queens on Ice' returns; Here's what you need to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Witness an electric performance put on by drag queens, gracefully skating the night away in dazzling dresses and beautiful makeup. "Drag Queens on Ice" will grace Paristown for its third year on Sunday, Dec. 4. The show is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the...
WLWT 5
Country star Morgan Wallen coming to Ohio, Kentucky on tour next year
Morgan Wallen is going on tour next year and will make a stop in Ohio and Kentucky. The country music star will be joined by HARDY and Ernest on his One Night At A Time World Tour where he make a stop at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 12. He will...
'It's made it very difficult for the business': Louisville dessert store to close doors after decades of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s favorite sweet shops just announced it’s closing its doors for good. In a Facebook post, the owner of Sweet Surrender Dessert Café talked about the bitter-sweet decision to close the bakery’s 35-year chapter. Owner Jessica Haskell said the challenges...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers and wind will rule later today and overnight. Only spotty showers for the next few hours. Our next system will roll in early next week and that looks to kick in an active pattern for awhile. Hang on tight!
Wave 3
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, December 3, 2022
It's the fourth one in Louisville. People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT. Travelers hoping...
wdrb.com
Oldham County wine bar, La Vigne, set to open in La Grange on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine bar in Oldham County is planning to open just in time for an annual holiday celebration. La Vigne Wine Bar is set to open on Saturday, coinciding with Light Up La Grange, a holiday event that hosts thousands of people around the city's Main Street. The wine bar will open its doors from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday with a "Flight Up La Grange" menu.
WKRC
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
wcluradio.com
What you need to know about this year’s Glasgow Christmas Parade
GLASGOW — There are 168 entries in this year’s community Christmas parade. It kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m. Bodie Janes, also known as the Barefoot Farmer of Finney Holler, will headline the parade as the grand marshal. The theme is “An Aloha Christmas.”. Will there be...
'All through the summer I suffered': Months-long Lincoln Drive project affects Clarksville bakery
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A road full of construction is the reality for Williams Bakery in Clarksville. The Lincoln Drive project is part of the city's plan to upgrade the water system. The development started in March and was supposed to be completed within 6 months. The owner of Williams...
WLKY.com
Fall break will be a full week for JCPS next school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools students are getting a longer fall break next school year. In fact, they're getting a whole week. The JCPS school board approved the 2023-24 and 2024-25 calendars this week, and for next year, fall break will be Oct. 2-6. This past fall break was three days.
LMPD: 'Pay attention to your surroundings' this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the holidays just around the corner, Louisville Metro Police are reminding the community to stay vigiliant as you do your Christmas shopping. This year, business robberies have increased by 8% and carjackings have gone down by 7%, according to LMPD. In a PSA posted to...
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Volunteers needed for fallen soldier’s funeral in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Private First Class Robert Wright went missing in action in the Korean War in 1950 and for decades, his family waited for word about him. Just a few months ago, Private Wright's remains were finally identified using new DNA technology and he will be returning home next week for burial.
wdrb.com
LMPD officers surprise elderly Clifton woman, who had been sleeping on the floor, with brand new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning. Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
wdrb.com
New rickhouse added at Log Still Distillery in Nelson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's now a new place for bourbon barrels in Nelson County. Consulting firm Brindiamo Group said Thursday that a new rickhouse at Log Still Disitillery, at Dant Crossing in Gethsmane, will house barrels the company owns, as well as Log Still and third-party barrels. In...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky
Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
Comments / 0