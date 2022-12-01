ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion

Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
Tour a Milan Apartment Filled with Vintage Touches and Iconic Furniture

“We’ve lived in our Milan apartment for exactly 10 years. I already had my PR studio, Garbo, on the ground floor of this building. When the apartment on the second floor opened up, we thought it could be the perfect solution. We liked the type of property, the location, the area of Milan…. As they say, it was fate.”
The World’s Largest Coastal Park Will Feature Stunning Architecture From Kengo Kuma and Fosters + Partners

Few professions have shown a greater commitment to our collective futures than architecture. History is abound with examples that pushed society forward: Hagia Sophia, the Pantheon, the Empire State Building, for instance. Perhaps that is why, since its inception in 2011, The Ellinikon in Athens, Greece, has been turning heads—in seemingly sunny defiance of the country’s 2009 economic collapse and geopolitical woes.
Step Inside the Tribeca Loft of Design Dealer Hugues Magen

“It’s sort of a communion,” says Hugues Magen, examining the contents of his Tribeca living room—the largest existing dining table (nearly 12 feet long) by French designer Charlotte Perriand, an original Kangourou armchair by Jean Prouvé, a carved-wood Punu mask, a garbage drawing by American artist Mike Kelley. “In order to communicate with each other, they have to have a certain degree of what I call a vibrational aesthetic.”
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the oldest person to have ever lived

Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
