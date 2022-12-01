Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills: Odell Beckham Jr. Prefers Which Menu?
Famed area chef Darian Bryan is doing his best to woo OBJ to the Bills with a mouth-watering four-course "Welcome to Buffalo'' meal.
WATCH: Colts' Stephon Gilmore picks Cowboys' Dak Prescott
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore continues to prove he’s among the elite cornerbacks in the league. He showed that again Sunday night with a beautiful interception against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. On a third down late in the second quarter, Gilmore stayed physical throughout Michael Gallup’s deep out route while maintaining outside leverage on the coverage.
Bad beats in soccer and NFL highlight weekend in betting
Jason Fitz recaps some of the wildest plays and worst bad beats from the weekend, including some wildness from the worlds of soccer and football.
Patriots Path to the Playoffs: Here’s where things stand after Week 13
Despite an uninspiring loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, the Patriots remain in the thick of the postseason race and could see themselves back in the playoff field as soon as next week. Jets quarterback Mike White was solid in his second start of the year...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending left foot injury Sunday, dealing a big blow to one of the the NFL’s top teams. Garoppolo got hurt on the opening drive of a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and will need to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. “It’s pretty crushing. We know what Jimmy’s been through, how hard he’s worked at this,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “That was a really cool game, just as a team and all the stuff that went on throughout the game and just be able to overcome some things. So it’s such a special win. But definitely mixed emotions hearing about Jimmy.” The first-place 49ers (8-4) have won five straight games to establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the NFC but now must go the rest of the way with untested rookie Brock Purdy after losing starter Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
Notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Ducks prepare for bowl game, transfer season
It’s safe to say that there’s a lot to talk about when it comes to a conversation with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. With the last time that Lanning met with media members being the Saturday afternoon following Oregon’s loss to the Oregon State Beavers, an endless array of things have transpired in the interim. Oregon is now looking for a new offensive coordinator while waiting to see if their starting quarterback Bo Nix is going to return for another year or not. On top of that, you have some players entering the transfer portal, others declaring for the NFL...
Comments / 0