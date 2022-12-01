Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Life changing events for the Tarbox family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
Mr. Q Mystery (Awkward Tuesday Phone Call) – Brooke and Jeffrey
One of our listeners said mysterious letters addressed to his girlfriend have started showing up at his home… and he wants to use our Awkward Tuesday Phone Call to figure out their motive!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00...
siouxfalls.business
Colorado coffee chain will expand to Sioux Falls
Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee is expanding to Sioux Falls. Michael and Liz Minor are franchising the concept in the market and looking for locations, according to a statement from Ziggi’s. “The choice to open a Ziggi’s was influenced by the strong brand reputation the company has already earned. Being...
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
1880 Train ‘Holiday Express’ Is One Magical Ride in the Black Hills of South Dakota
If your Christmas plans include a trip to the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota don't miss the Holiday Express!. If you've vacationed in 'The Hills' through the years you're probably familiar with the historic 1880 Train in Hill City. In fact, you may very well have taken a ride through the beautiful scenery. Well, as if by Christmas magic, over the holidays the train is transformed into...The Holiday Express!
siouxfalls.business
Gorgeous executive ranch home with saltwater pool awaits in south Sioux Falls
This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Jethe Abdouch, Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls. Prepare to be wowed by this striking south Sioux Falls ranch home with an incredible backyard oasis. Located at 8301 S. Seven Oaks Drive, this five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home has been meticulously maintained. “If you love entertaining,...
Listen to Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls to Win Tickets to See Ed Sheeran in Minneapolis
Hot 104.7 has your tickets to see Ed Sheeran live in Minneapolis on his Mathematics Tour at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday night August 12, 2023. Simply listen to the Brooke & Jeffrey Show mornings all this week around 7 AM, 8 AM, and 9 AM. They will tell you each morning what the Ed Sheeran song of the day is and what hour later that day, Corey Night will be playing the song again for a chance to win.
KELOLAND TV
Origin Health brings SoftWave therapy to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new therapy is now available in Sioux Falls to help treat chronic pain and inflammation. It’s called SoftWave therapy but is sometimes referred to as shockwave therapy. The machine manufactured in Germany looks a little like an ultrasound machine but instead sends...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Storm Brings Winter Conditions To Vermillion
A fast-moving weather system moved across the Vermillion area beginning early Tuesday morning, Nov. 29. By noon that day, the storm would let up, giving people a chance to clean up streets and sidewalks before another round of snow would hit.
siouxfalls.business
Piano business announces closure
Schoppert’s Piano Gallery, which opened a little more than a dozen years ago, will close in early 2023. Owners Cindy Schoppert-Pickett and Jay Tripp announced the closing late last week. The closing sale will run through mid-January. Schmitt Music is assisting with the sale. The building at 1020 E....
What You Need to Know About the Results-Townsquare Media Toy Drive
Every holiday season we make it our mission, along with your help, to provide enough toys for the Children's Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children's Inn) to last throughout the next year. While you're shopping this holiday season if you could pick up an extra gift for a child...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in South Dakota next week
Having more grocery stores in an area can have a tremendous benefit to the community. That's why we're excited to report that a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in South Dakota next week. Read on to learn more.
19 Events To Put Sioux Falls In The Christmas Spirit
Be prepared for dozens of different replies when you ask a kid or an adult the question, "What puts you in the Christmas Spirit?" As soon as the first snow falls, as soon as the Thanksgiving turkey leftovers are finished, when you hear the first Christmas song of the season, and the first holiday commercial on the radio you know it's the ready-set-go mode.
KELOLAND TV
How cold will December be?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
KELOLAND TV
How you can help ‘Empty the Shelters’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to add a new pet to your home, now may be a good time to do it. Wanda and Darol Krueger came to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Thursday to welcome a new tail-wagging member to the family. Their...
southdakotasearchlight.com
Drought causing more minerals to enter Sioux Falls drinking water source
A state water quality report says the part of the Big Sioux River that Sioux Falls uses for drinking water contains dissolved solids beyond the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. A city water official says the drought is causing the uptick in minerals, like salt. The state Department...
kiwaradio.com
Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
KELOLAND TV
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
