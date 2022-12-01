ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year

If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Christmas Tree Lump Alert for Louisiana Residents

It's No Secret That Louisiana Loves Christmas. We have an entire town that is dedicated to celebrating the wonderful festivities that come with Christmas. If you have yet to experience the Christmas Festival in Natchitoches you are selling yourself short on the magic of Christmas. It's the Most Wonderful Time...
LOUISIANA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?

While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
TEXAS STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana

Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked

Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
LOUISIANA STATE
B93

27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock

The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
LUBBOCK, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

