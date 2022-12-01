Read full article on original website
Trucker on TikTok Says He Spent a Night in the Most Racist Town in Texas
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
A Texas Christmas Experience Awaits You at the Most Unique Holiday Destination
I love this time of year; everyone decorates beautifully, and everyone puts up such pretty lights! If you are like me and love seeing the lights, then you're going to want to add this place to your bucket list!. Over in College Station lives one of the biggest and most...
Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year
If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
Christmas Tree Lump Alert for Louisiana Residents
It's No Secret That Louisiana Loves Christmas. We have an entire town that is dedicated to celebrating the wonderful festivities that come with Christmas. If you have yet to experience the Christmas Festival in Natchitoches you are selling yourself short on the magic of Christmas. It's the Most Wonderful Time...
5 Totally Louisiana Texts to Send if You Think You’re Getting Ghosted
Honestly, if there's anything worse than being single, it's getting ghosted. Here are some fun Louisiana-themed texts to send if you think you're fixing to be a victim. At least you'll get a laugh out of it all!. If you don't know what 'ghosting' is, Urban Dictionary defines it as,...
Two North Texas cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Louisiana Dog Hailed as a Hero for Protecting Missing Girls
This story about two little girls who went missing in Louisiana along with their family's faithful Golden Retriever has a happy ending and it might just be the best thing you read all day!. Monday night, November 28, 2022, two little girls, ages 4 and 7, went missing from their...
West Texas felon hired to hit the roads after 31 years behind bars
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 31 years behind bars, Johnny Rey is out on parole and trying to start fresh with a new trucking job. When we spoke to Rey on Oct. 4, he was signed up for the commercial driver’s license (CDL) course at South Plains College. “I can just get out there, drive, and […]
The most dangerous place in the world which can brigs anyone to the deathbed is found in Michigan.
The most deadliest lake in the world is lake MichiganPhoto byDustin Tray/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Did You Know a Bunch of Louisiana Folks Work on Yellowstone, 1883?
We've said it before and we'll say it again. Louisiana is chock full of talent when it comes to the television and film industry and quite a few folks from the Bayou State have worked on both hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883. I'm guessing you already figured out Louisiana's...
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash
Police in Texas said they apprehended a "reckless driver" that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.
Meet Margaret Smith – The Most Wanted Woman in Texas
We all know the saying: Don't Mess With Texas. That goes triple if you ever run into Margaret Smith - the only woman currently on Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted list. Margaret is a very scary woman considered not only armed, but very dangerous. BEWARE OF TEXAS' MOST DANGEROUS WOMAN.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?
While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana
Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
Losing Republican candidate wants Texas House to void results of his race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election. Republican Mike May this week...
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
Texas Republican election loser wants to “void” his defeat because it’s not the “true outcome”
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate for the Texas House of Representatives is challenging his defeat and asking the Legislature to void the results of the election.
