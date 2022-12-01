If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.

