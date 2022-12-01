Read full article on original website
How BBDO Is Supercharging the Creative Process With Generative AI
At BBDO, creatives have begun looking to a new creative partner to flesh out storyboards or brainstorm visuals for campaigns: artificial intelligence. The Omnicom-owned agency is exploring how cutting-edge image generation can play a role in its production process with a version of the popular tool Stable Diffusion, which it has tapped to workshop ideas and produce internal materials.
Discord Introduces Server Subscriptions in the US
Following a testing period, Discord rolled out server subscriptions for all servers whose owners are in the U.S. This feature allows servers to offer premium content and features to members who pay for a subscription. Subscriptions can range in price from $2.99 to $199.99 per month, and server owners will...
The Gender Gap in Podcasts Is Closing, but More Representation Is Needed
Edison Research and SXM Media, home to audio apps Pandora and Stitcher, released The Women’s 2022 Podcast Report, outlining how the gender gap in podcast listening is closing and how women are more receptive to ads on female-hosted podcasts. According to the report, more than 1 in 3 U.S....
Issa Rae's Hoorae Media Partners With Walmart to Support Black Content Creators
Producer, actress and recent Beacon Award recipient Issa Rae has been a relentless advocate for inclusivity on her own crews and through her partnerships with brands including American Express and Google. She is continuing her focus on providing opportunities for marginalized creatives by working with Walmart to launch the Black and Unlimited Digital Development Program.
NBC to Stream Its Regional Sports Networks on Peacock
NBC Sports regional networks (RSNs) will soon start streaming on Peacock. NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Mark Lazarus said at a conference hosted by Sports Business Journal that the company has been negotiating streaming rights with teams and leagues, according to Bloomberg. With the new rights, Peacock can offer more...
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Alkemy X, Hanson Dodge, Laundry Service & More
We’re back with two weeks of worth of hires, promotions and roster updates at the top agencies around the world. Let’s see who’s gone where since we last checked in. Ana Lanzas was hired as the director of public relations and social media at 62Above. In this role, Lanzas will work to seamlessly integrate the PR and social media disciples with other strengths of the agency like strategy planning, paid media and campaign creative.
Ad Council Dinner Honors Walmart CEO Doug McMillon
The annual Ad Council Public Service Award Dinner, the organization’s largest fundraising event, focused on its wide reaching mental health initiative and the art of giving back as it honored Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon for his corporate citizenship. McMillon was given the Public Service Award for his...
