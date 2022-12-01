Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Jamestown men’s basketball hands Hastings College their first loss of the season
JAMESTOWN, ND. (Press Release) - The Hastings College men’s basketball team held its own early against NAIA No. 6 Jamestown before the Jimmies pulled away for the 104-67 victory over the Broncos on Friday night. Trailing 11-6 early, Tyrique McMurrin came off the bend and drained a three to...
kvrr.com
Bison V Griz FCS Round 2 Previews
FARGO– The Montana Grizzlies and NDSU Bison will kickoff Saturday afternoon at the FargoDome for round 2 of the FCS Playoffs. Adam breaks down the matchup with SWX Montana’s Zach Kaplan.
valleynewslive.com
Barnesville Trojans win first state championship
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time ever, the Barnesville Football team will be coming home with a State Championship Trophy. The Trojans defeated the Chatfield Gophers 35-20 in U.S. Bank Stadium to win the Class AA Title. It’s Barnesville’s first title after nine State Tournament appearances,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU Bison Offensive Lineman Grey Zabel Discusses Making An Impact Heading Into The FCS Playoffs
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with NDSU offensive lineman Grey Zabel. They discussed filling in for an injured player, the progression of the team this season, and more!
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26
FARGO, N.D. — On the wrong end of several big plays Saturday, Montana saw its season came to an end in the second round of the FCS playoffs with a 49-26 loss to defending national champion North Dakota State at the Fargodome. The Grizzlies had stolen some momentum in...
montanasports.com
Montana succumbs to second-half surge in playoff loss to North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The Montana Grizzlies were alive and well and threatening to bump North Dakota State out of the FCS playoffs. But a series of long touchdown runs served as a second-half revival for the Bison and the Griz could never recover. Third-seeded NDSU beat Montana 49-26 in...
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: Montana Grizzlies visit NDSU in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs
FARGO — The Montana Grizzlies (8-4) are visiting third-seeded North Dakota State (9-2) in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Grizzlies overcame a 21-point deficit to get past Southeast Missouri State in Missoula last week to advance while the defending champion Bison, who have won nine of the last 11 championships, earned a bye last week by earning one of the top-eight playoff seeds.
Sioux City Journal
Jamestown volleyball players' mom heart stops at Dordt game, has outpouring of support from GPAC teams
Karyn Holen, the mother of University of Jamestown volleyball players Anna and Ellie Holen, talks about the outpouring of support she received after her heart stopped during a volleyball game at Dordt University in September. Holen said she was overwhelmed by the support shown to her by Dordt University and the entire Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball community.
Times-Online
High school sports move towards major change
Following a lengthy discussion over the issue of whether or not to move North Dakota’s schools towards adopting a three-class system for school sports, the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to “accept” a proposal to move high school basketball towards a three-class system, with a caveat that more work will need to be done and reviews on specifics will be made in the near-future.
Times-Online
NDWS to host North Star Classic, Dec. 2-4
North Dakota has a multitude of things that make it special, but the one at the center of it all is agriculture. Crop and livestock production create the fiber of North Dakota’s statewide community, and Valley City gets to be a big part of that as host to the largest cattle show in the state. That tradition returns to Valley City with the 2022 23rd annual North Star Classic, December 2-4.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU students produce historical film on Battle Lake, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University public history students have produced a documentary film, “The Branches of Battle Lake: The Colehour Family, Prospect House, and Local Resort History.” The project depicting the history of Battle Lake, Minnesota, as part of the Digital History course taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director.
agupdate.com
Hardings beginning to build registered Red Angus herd
MCHENRY, N.D. – Logan and Chelsey Harding are building a future on their ranch in Eddy County where they raise commercial SimAngus and are beginning a registered Red Angus herd. “We have a predominantly Red Angus-based herd and we’ll use some Simmental bulls to get SimAngus cross calves –...
newsdakota.com
Region Set For Another Arctic Blast of Winter Weather
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – A cold front bringing in a blast of arctic air, snow and wind could affect travel on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and eastern North Dakota, north central and eastern South Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota until midnight on Friday night. AgCentral meteorologist Mick Kjar is calling for as much as 3 inches of snow in a line from Hillsboro to Bemidji. Other areas can expect to receive an inch or two. The main problem will be the northwest winds that will gust over 40 mph causing that snow to blow around and reduce visibility.
valleynewslive.com
Gas prices drop below $3 in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some gas stations in the Fargo-Moorhead area dropped below $3 Friday for the first time in several months. The average price for a gallon of gas in North Dakota is currently $3.23. Across the river in Minnesota, it’s listed as $3.26. According to...
srperspective.com
A new start, after the Christmas fire
Sisters look back at scary Christmas morning blaze. For sisters, Elsie Lindgren and Janice Ramsey of Detroit Lakes, Christmas has long held bittersweet memories. Over time, they wrote their story entitled The Christmas Fire, triggered one time by someone asking them, “When did you get your first telephone?”. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police, BCA block off home near Village Green Golf Course
(Moorhead, MN) -- Very few details are known after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they first responded to a disturbance at the home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south around midnight.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo, who was driving his motorcycle over the speed limit on I-29.
valleynewslive.com
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Magnuson said the public...
valleynewslive.com
Residents reminded to stay off iced-over retention ponds and Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire crews spent Friday afternoon brushing up on their ice-rescue training in a local retention pond. Officials are reminding residents to stay off iced-over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River. “There is simply no safe ice,” Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.”...
