Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Habitat for Humanity surprises children with 30 playhouses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost 300 volunteers gathered Saturday to assemble and decorate 30 playhouses to be given to the children of Habitat for Humanity homeowners and other families in need as a Christmas present. In the second year of the Marking Playhouse Project, all five local Habitat for Humanity...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC

As the largest city in its state, Charleston is a melting pot of various attractions catering to guests of all ages and tourists of all interests. The city is the county seat of Charleston County and lies just south of the state’s coastline. Of course, Charleston is not ruled...
CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Christmas Special Returns in December for Its 27th Season

Charleston Moms has partnered with Moranz Entertainment to bring our readers the following article. Charleston’s favorite holiday tradition returns in December as Moranz Entertainment brings the Charleston Christmas Special to the Charleston Music Hall for its 27th season. This year’s show runs Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. Tickets are on sale now at charlestonchristmasspecial.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

In His Name-Colleton Christmas Cookie Crawl Contest planned

PRESS RELEASE - In His Name Colleton will be hosting its second Christmas Cookie Crawl Fundraiser at the Walterboro Christmas Parade 5:30-7:30 p.m. on December 4 for those in need in Colleton County. They will be located in front of AHAB, next door at 251 E Washington Street and around...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

‘Christmas Made in the South’ kicks off in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas Made in the South returns to the Ladson fairgrounds this weekend and people will have the chance to see different items on display. Handmade art, unique jewelry and vibrant entertainment are only a few delights people are able to see at this year’s 29th annual Christmas Made in the South Festival.
LADSON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

National pizza chain to expand in Charleston area

Donatos, the fast-casual pizza chain, is looking to continue its growth in existing markets through further expansion in Charleston. The Ohio-based company, which opened its first Charleston-area restaurant in Summerville in 2015, has signed a new deal to add at least three new locations to the area over the next few years, a Donatos news release stated.
CHARLESTON, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Charleston to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Charleston is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Charleston The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Mount Pleasant woman helps decorate White House for Christmas

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Mount Pleasant just got back from the experience of a lifetime: helping decorate the White House for Christmas!. Sheryl Frost says she applied through the White House’s lottery system and was selected a few weeks later. She spent all of last week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. cutting out stars, moving and packing boxes and decorating. Two of the First Lady’s sisters even joined in on the fun.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MPPD: Missing child found safe

UPDATE 10/7/2022 11:00 p.m. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said that the child was found and is home safe. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching Saturday morning for a missing child. 9-year-old Ella Richardson was last seen in the Coatbridge neighborhood of […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

450 new jobs coming to Dorchester County

Piggie Stardust returns to Charleston Animal Society. A stolen pot-bellied pig has been found safe and the man accused of stealing her was arrested. College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. Media briefing on Johns Island fire. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Maybank Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, deputies say. The crash involves serious injuries, deputies...
CHARLESTON, SC

