Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
live5news.com
Habitat for Humanity surprises children with 30 playhouses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost 300 volunteers gathered Saturday to assemble and decorate 30 playhouses to be given to the children of Habitat for Humanity homeowners and other families in need as a Christmas present. In the second year of the Marking Playhouse Project, all five local Habitat for Humanity...
live5news.com
Nonprofit, county to hold 2nd toy collection
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit and the Dorchester County government are teaming up to bring a little extra joy this holiday season. The second of three unwrapped toy collections hosted by the Community Resource Center and the county will be held Sunday. It will take place at 500 N. Main St. in Summerville and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC
As the largest city in its state, Charleston is a melting pot of various attractions catering to guests of all ages and tourists of all interests. The city is the county seat of Charleston County and lies just south of the state’s coastline. Of course, Charleston is not ruled...
abcnews4.com
Habitat for Humanity builds 30 custom playhouses for local children in need this Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Project Playhouse built 30 custom playhouses Saturday for local children in need this Christmas. The Habitat for Humanity project utilized about 300 volunteers to help build the playhouses in one Saturday. This year they gathered for the build at Lowes Distribution Center on Dec. 3.
momcollective.com
Charleston Christmas Special Returns in December for Its 27th Season
Charleston Moms has partnered with Moranz Entertainment to bring our readers the following article. Charleston’s favorite holiday tradition returns in December as Moranz Entertainment brings the Charleston Christmas Special to the Charleston Music Hall for its 27th season. This year’s show runs Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. Tickets are on sale now at charlestonchristmasspecial.com.
This Is South Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this historic twist in South Carolina.
walterborolive.com
In His Name-Colleton Christmas Cookie Crawl Contest planned
PRESS RELEASE - In His Name Colleton will be hosting its second Christmas Cookie Crawl Fundraiser at the Walterboro Christmas Parade 5:30-7:30 p.m. on December 4 for those in need in Colleton County. They will be located in front of AHAB, next door at 251 E Washington Street and around...
live5news.com
‘Christmas Made in the South’ kicks off in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas Made in the South returns to the Ladson fairgrounds this weekend and people will have the chance to see different items on display. Handmade art, unique jewelry and vibrant entertainment are only a few delights people are able to see at this year’s 29th annual Christmas Made in the South Festival.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
National pizza chain to expand in Charleston area
Donatos, the fast-casual pizza chain, is looking to continue its growth in existing markets through further expansion in Charleston. The Ohio-based company, which opened its first Charleston-area restaurant in Summerville in 2015, has signed a new deal to add at least three new locations to the area over the next few years, a Donatos news release stated.
live5news.com
Meeting Street Schools performing the near the bottom of Charleston schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the 50 elementary schools given report card ratings in Charleston County, Meeting Street Schools is one of just 6 to receive a rating of “unsatisfactory.”. The schools scored 30 out 100 points in the last year, making it tied for the third-lowest score in...
Tanger Outlets Charleston to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Charleston is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Charleston The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
iheart.com
Mount Pleasant woman helps decorate White House for Christmas
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Mount Pleasant just got back from the experience of a lifetime: helping decorate the White House for Christmas!. Sheryl Frost says she applied through the White House’s lottery system and was selected a few weeks later. She spent all of last week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. cutting out stars, moving and packing boxes and decorating. Two of the First Lady’s sisters even joined in on the fun.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
Goose Creek kicks off holiday season with ‘Christmas in the Creek’ tree lighting
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony Friday evening. Goose Creek is getting into the Christmas spirit. “This is our third annual tree lighting,” Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said. “Christmas in the Creek is a whole series of events, and this […]
MPPD: Missing child found safe
UPDATE 10/7/2022 11:00 p.m. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said that the child was found and is home safe. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching Saturday morning for a missing child. 9-year-old Ella Richardson was last seen in the Coatbridge neighborhood of […]
live5news.com
Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
Ashley River Bridge North closed Sunday morning due to malfunction
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have Ashley River Bridge due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. According to the Charleston Police Department, a mechanical malfunction forced officials to close the northbound Ashley River Bridge Saturday morning. CPD is on the scene and redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to use alternate route.
counton2.com
450 new jobs coming to Dorchester County
Piggie Stardust returns to Charleston Animal Society. A stolen pot-bellied pig has been found safe and the man accused of stealing her was arrested. College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. Media briefing on Johns Island fire. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Maybank Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, deputies say. The crash involves serious injuries, deputies...
Comments / 0