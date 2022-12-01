MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman from Mount Pleasant just got back from the experience of a lifetime: helping decorate the White House for Christmas!. Sheryl Frost says she applied through the White House’s lottery system and was selected a few weeks later. She spent all of last week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. cutting out stars, moving and packing boxes and decorating. Two of the First Lady’s sisters even joined in on the fun.

