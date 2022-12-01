ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

German Shepherd Dad Rejecting His Puppy Leaves Internet in Stitches

A dog named Bob has left the internet in stitches after a video of him walking away from one of his puppies went viral on social media. The viral clip shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner under the username Von.jakoba, shows the German shepherd walking away from his owner as he puts his puppy close to him, saying "immediately know."
DogTime

Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22

It might take some dogs longer than others to find their forever home, but there’s one out there for everyone. Ty, a 22-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier–Dalmatian mix, had been on the lookout for a new home since August, when his previous family’s circumstances changed. A Short Stay in a Shelter Dogs Trust Bridgend had been […] The post Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22 appeared first on DogTime.
lovemeow.com

Kitten Comes to Family for a Second Chance and is Now Obsessed with Their Dog

A kitten came to a family for a second chance, and is now obsessed with their dog. Sylvester the tuxedo kitten was rescued along with his feline family by Little Wanderers NYC. Volunteers saw his tender caring heart for other animals from the moment he arrived. Out of all the...
pethelpful.com

Foster Mom Takes in Precious Blind Puppy Discarded by Puppy Mill

Puppy mills are commercial dog breeding facilities that are often known for their rapid breeding and poor conditions, and many consider it an inhumane way to sell dogs. Often, puppy mills will even euthanize or discard dogs that are not viewed as profitable, such as having a disability or being too small. This almost happened to some pups in a litter, but luckily, they had a savior.
pethelpful.com

Hamster's Little Enclosure Is Turned Into a Winter Wonderland

We have seen some pretty amazing Hamster cages with lots of wheels and tunnels and bedding for these little animals to burrow in, but some pet owners are going above and beyond for the holiday season. Even the smallest pets are getting into the Christmas spirit with TikTok user @Hamster_Rat turning his tiny Hamster's home into a winter wonderland.
pawesome.net

Good Boi Dog Gets Saved At The Vet After Saving Owner From Porcupine

The love a dog has for its owner is special. No wonder a Black Labrador named Pudge would do anything for his owner Kyler Dean. This brave dog protected his owner from a porcupine and had to be rushed to the veterinarian to have porcupine needles removed from his muzzle.

