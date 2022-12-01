Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Heartwarming Moment Golden Retriever Cuddles Grandma: 'Extra Gentle'
The video has been watched by two million people in just 24 hours, one user said: "Golden seriously are the best! So gentle, so sweet!"
German Shepherd Dad Rejecting His Puppy Leaves Internet in Stitches
A dog named Bob has left the internet in stitches after a video of him walking away from one of his puppies went viral on social media. The viral clip shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner under the username Von.jakoba, shows the German shepherd walking away from his owner as he puts his puppy close to him, saying "immediately know."
Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22
It might take some dogs longer than others to find their forever home, but there’s one out there for everyone. Ty, a 22-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier–Dalmatian mix, had been on the lookout for a new home since August, when his previous family’s circumstances changed. A Short Stay in a Shelter Dogs Trust Bridgend had been […] The post Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22 appeared first on DogTime.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Comes to Family for a Second Chance and is Now Obsessed with Their Dog
A kitten came to a family for a second chance, and is now obsessed with their dog. Sylvester the tuxedo kitten was rescued along with his feline family by Little Wanderers NYC. Volunteers saw his tender caring heart for other animals from the moment he arrived. Out of all the...
Missing girls and golden retriever reunite with parents after large community search
This is the moment two young sisters — ages 4 and 7 — and their pet golden retriever were reunited with their family after they were reported missing Monday night in Louisiana. Police said they do not have any further details to release at this time regarding their disappearance.
pethelpful.com
Foster Mom Takes in Precious Blind Puppy Discarded by Puppy Mill
Puppy mills are commercial dog breeding facilities that are often known for their rapid breeding and poor conditions, and many consider it an inhumane way to sell dogs. Often, puppy mills will even euthanize or discard dogs that are not viewed as profitable, such as having a disability or being too small. This almost happened to some pups in a litter, but luckily, they had a savior.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Kobe!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
pethelpful.com
Hamster's Little Enclosure Is Turned Into a Winter Wonderland
We have seen some pretty amazing Hamster cages with lots of wheels and tunnels and bedding for these little animals to burrow in, but some pet owners are going above and beyond for the holiday season. Even the smallest pets are getting into the Christmas spirit with TikTok user @Hamster_Rat turning his tiny Hamster's home into a winter wonderland.
pawesome.net
Good Boi Dog Gets Saved At The Vet After Saving Owner From Porcupine
The love a dog has for its owner is special. No wonder a Black Labrador named Pudge would do anything for his owner Kyler Dean. This brave dog protected his owner from a porcupine and had to be rushed to the veterinarian to have porcupine needles removed from his muzzle.
Comments / 0