PENN Entertainment extends STEM scholarship program

PENN Entertainment, a provider of integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences, recently expanded its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Scholarship Program in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The program now includes Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, and Jackson State University in Mississippi.

“As a company at the forefront of technology, we launched this program as a way to increase access to STEM opportunities for HBCU students and create real-world, hands-on learning experiences,” Justin Carter, PENN Entertainment senior vice president of regional operations and Diversity Committee chairman, said. “The addition of these three esteemed universities deepens our widespread support for HBCUs and expands our efforts to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communities where we operate. STEM careers make up a growing share of jobs in today’s economy, and we are committed to narrowing the representation gap in STEM fields and empowering students in this program for years to come.”

PENN has committed more than $4 million over five years to fund STEM scholarships at HBCUs in states where it operates and create internship opportunities at the company. The program now includes six HBCUs.

