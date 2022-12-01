Read full article on original website
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves on fighting inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 139 points, or 0.4%, to 33,801 and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%.
Analysts Recommend Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Tamadoge (TAMA), And Dash 2 Trade (D2T)
Predict the next big stars in the crypto sector, invest early, and you could make a fortune. Here are three exciting new prospects: trading platform Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in Phase 2 of its presale following a 260% price increase; meme coin and P2E player Tamadoge (TAMA); and market analysis/trading tool Dash 2 Trade (D2T). Read on to find out why everyone is buying them!
Dollar Drops 50% From 2022 Peak on Fed’s Easing Prospects — Bitcoin Recovery Ahead?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The US dollar index (DXY), which reflects the greenback’s strength against a basket of top foreign currencies, pared its year-to-date gains and stood nearly 10% lower than its Sep 28 peak. Notably, the drop came from dovish statements from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Nov...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: What’s In Store For BTC This December
Bitcoin price started a decent increase and broke the $17,000 resistance. BTC/USD is trading well above a major bullish trend line with support at $16,750 on the 4-hours chart. The price might dip in the short term, but it seems to be eyeing a move above the $17,500 resistance. Bitcoin...
Can BudBlockz (BLUNT) Rise As High As Binance Coin (BNB)?
Utility tokens like Binance Coin (BNB) have seen considerable adoption recently, proving that a token can have enormous growth if more entities are willing to use it to trade. This is even truer when you introduce new financial products based on that token. Another great example of a token with...
Ethereum (ETH) And Polkadot (DOT) Stall While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges
With many cryptocurrencies currently in a terrible state, Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT) are just about holding their heads up. But even they are barely crabbing along. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is bucking that trend and continues to surge in its presale phase. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is predicted by analysts...
Peter Schiff Indicator is back — is the Bitcoin (BTC) bottom here?
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin (BTC) critic Peter Schiff took to Twitter to forecast another warning of the world’s largest crypto being a risk asset. While quoting a report from Standard Chartered that predicts Bitcoin price to drop to $5,000 in 2023, Schiff said that even a drop to $5,000 might not be the elusive BTC bottom.
Chainlink (LINK) whales accumulate ahead of staking launch tomorrow – 25% uptrend ahead?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Chainlink (LINK) whales are on the move, according to the crypto analytical platform Santiment. As of Dec 4, the addresses holding between 1,000 and 1 million coins added a collective of 26.8 million LINK to their treasuries in two months, an equivalent of nearly $200 million.
Oryen Network Gains 250%, Will Avalanche And BNB Be Able To Compete In The Upcoming Bull Run?
Within a short duration of the presale stage, The Oryen Network has captured the attention of many crypto enthusiasts. This is seen by the popularity of it on Reddit and YouTube. The price of its native currency, $ORY, has increased by 250% since its inception. And this bullish movement is anticipated to continue, will AVAX and BNB follow?
SBF Doesn’t Know What Alameda Research Did to Customers’ Dollar Deposits
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Since Nov 8, the crypto community has watched the spectacular collapse of the FTX exchange and its sister company Alameda Research. The implosion caused investors to lose billions of dollars and sent the crypto prices into a freefall, shattering the frail stability n the digital asset market. However, the infamous FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has no clue where the billions went.
Litecoin Price Hits Pre-LUNA Highs after Rallying 40% in Two Weeks
LUCKNOW (CoinChapter.com) — Litecoin’s (LTC) price touched $85, its highest value since Terra’s (LUNA) downfall triggered a market-wide collapse in early May. Meanwhile, the coin has saliently amassed a 40% rise over two weeks. Dormant tokens on the move. Incidentally, the spike occurred when dormant LTC tokens...
Oryen Network Finds Firm Footing with +300%, Sad News For Fantom And Atom Holders Who Don’t Benefit
While the crypto market is undoubtedly in crypto winter, some projects are still getting crypto investors’ attention. One of these projects is Fantom. The Fantom platform was designed as a scalable smart contract platform that can run the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Its mainnnet, called Fantom Opera, is built on the Fantom consensus mechanism called Lachesis. The project is asynchronous and byzantine fault tolerant. The Lachesis mechanism allows Fantom to deliver high-speed, low-cost transactions with deterministic finality. It does so while still being open-source, decentralized, and permissionless.
