While the crypto market is undoubtedly in crypto winter, some projects are still getting crypto investors’ attention. One of these projects is Fantom. The Fantom platform was designed as a scalable smart contract platform that can run the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Its mainnnet, called Fantom Opera, is built on the Fantom consensus mechanism called Lachesis. The project is asynchronous and byzantine fault tolerant. The Lachesis mechanism allows Fantom to deliver high-speed, low-cost transactions with deterministic finality. It does so while still being open-source, decentralized, and permissionless.

2 DAYS AGO