Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Related
New Coffee Shop Donating 10 Percent of Profits to Charity Opens in Grand Rapids
Looking for a new spot to grab a cup of coffee? A new café focused on sustainability, charity, and inclusivity has opened in Grand Rapids. Last Mile Cafe is officially open at at 1006 Hall St. SE in Grand Rapids!. The new business held its grand opening Sunday, December...
Ready to “Come on Down?” The Price is Right Coming Back to GR
Yes, you'll soon hear the infamous TV game show words, "Come On Down!" The live stage show, The Price is Right Live™ is coming back to Grand Rapids. The show won't actually be here until Tuesday, March 28, but will again play the stage of DeVos Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m.
What!! The Polar Express Isn’t Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Movie
Wishlisted came up with a list of Christmas movies that are well-loved in every state. "We ran the top 25 films from IMDb's Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends, and the results suggest this nation might agree on something." As I was growing...
97.9 WGRD
Yes, it is illegal to block traffic while waiting for the drive thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
These Grand Rapids Locations Made Their Hollywood Debut in Feature Films
We have had famous people live or visit the city. However, Grand Rapids is not famous because of people dropping by to say hi. Several locations in Grand Rapids have been featured in several movies throughout the years. Let's see if you can identify what locations were used in films.
The Grand Rapids Griffins are Asking You For Your Tips: Tip A Griffin Returns Tonight
Today you have your chance to have dinner with some of your favorite members of the Grand Rapids Griffins. We've all shared our true feelings about our favorite teams, either at our own TVs or possibly in person at the games. Maybe you've cheered on their behalf, or called them every name in the book. But, would you do it if you saw them out in public?
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
New Women’s Professional Sports Team Is Coming To Grand Rapids
Van Andel Arena is already home to the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Grand Rapids Gold, and soon a new women's professional team. Van Andel Arena is no stranger to hosting big events like concerts, monster truck events, WWE wrestling, AHL Hockey with the Grand Rapids Griffins, NBA G League with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and now a team will emerge in 2024 and call Van Andel it's home.
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0