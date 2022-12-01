ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.9 WGRD

Yes, it is illegal to block traffic while waiting for the drive thru in Michigan

I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
KENT COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

New Women’s Professional Sports Team Is Coming To Grand Rapids

Van Andel Arena is already home to the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Grand Rapids Gold, and soon a new women's professional team. Van Andel Arena is no stranger to hosting big events like concerts, monster truck events, WWE wrestling, AHL Hockey with the Grand Rapids Griffins, NBA G League with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and now a team will emerge in 2024 and call Van Andel it's home.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy