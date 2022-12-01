Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
New business in Bismarck: Just Kick It
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers can now check out a new store in the Kirkwood Mall. “Just Kick It” opened in early November for sneaker lovers to buy and trade shoes. After having a lifelong goal of opening a sneaker store, Robert Robinson’s dreams became a reality around two years ago when he would go to events and sell his merchandise. Now Robinson has a store right next to Francesca’s Boutique.
In Bismarck – The Tavern Grill All Set To Open On Tuesday
I have learned to develop a fairly thick skin when sending an article over to the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page. I got into the routine way too much last year of sending an article that I had just finished over to a local social media outlet - I have come to learn from experience that not everyone is going to agree with or be cordial with what I have to say. I'm talking about the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook Page - I have always called them the "Hub" of Bismarck and Mandan, for there is never a shortage of people asking questions, trying to seek advice, AND dishing out negative comments to others - the good and the bad I guess. So when I heard that Bismarck has a new restaurant opening up fairly soon, I was just a tad braced for those people that are frustrated.
Mandan offers up bonus to shop owners for keeping streets clean
The city will also award a 'golden shovel' to the winner. The business gets to keep the shovel until a new winner is announced next year.
BisMan Grand Opening -Alpha-Lit-Imagine YOUR Name In Lights
It's always exciting to see a brand new business in town, and THIS one could make an upcoming event in your life so much more memorable. Do you have any occasions coming up in the near future that you are excited about? A Graduation, or maybe a wedding? Well we all know how those events are usually celebrated, catering, invitations sent out ( either through snail mail or e-mails ) - now here in Bismarck and Mandan we have a new business that will help catapult any event, any special occasion you can possibly think of. Here is what Jamie Thrasher posted on Facebook back in September:
KFYR-TV
Water Shut Off Downtown Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About two blocks of downtown Bismarck will have their water shut off Saturday morning for up to two days so that public works can disinfect the pipes. The water in the affected area tested positive for a bacteria called coliform in October. Public works began flushing the pipes, but it has continued to test positive. Coliform is not a harmful bacterium, but it is indicative of harmful bacteria developing in the future, but there is nothing harmful for the time being.
Bismarck, ND’s Kirkwood Mall Is About To Lose This Tennant
Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall has been adding a plethora of new businesses in the last several months. However, they are about to lose one of my favorite stores. According to a source close to the situation, Pro Image Sports will close its doors sometime at the end of January. The Pro...
Water Disruption Issues Starting Saturday In Downtown Bismarck.
Find a problem and then fix that problem. That's what City of Bismarck crews will be doing beginning Saturday, December 3rd, in downtown Bismarck. City staff will be working to shut down water service to buildings along Fifth Street between Main Avenue and Thayer Avenue on Saturday morning to disinfect the water main. Affected buildings south of Broadway Avenue are anticipated to have water restored for recommended toilet use by Saturday afternoon. Affected buildings north of Broadway Avenue will not have service restored through at least Monday morning.
BRB: Christmas Spectacular at Belle Mehus Auditorium
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’ve all heard of dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh, but have you ever heard of dancing through it on an open stage? If you’ve stopped by the Belle Mehus Auditorium this weekend, you have — they’re reviving their Christmas Spectacular show to welcome the holidays with style. […]
Chmielewski’s Christmas Corner In Bismarck Really Shines
A full-blown holiday must-see every year in Bismarck. (PHOTOS)
Check Out Bismarck Fire Department’s NEW RIDE
EVERY little boy ( and yes girl ) growing up becomes instantly aglow when they come across a bright red firetruck. Well listen I am WAY beyond the young little lad's age and I still love our fire department's vehicles - AND WE here in Bismarck are blessed with the coolest thing I think I have ever seen...and I have pictures to prove it!
KFYR-TV
City of Bismarck launches campaign to help homeless
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is launching a fundraising campaign to help homeless in the area. The Better Bismarck campaign is one of the city’s new initiatives to address the effects of addiction and mental health in the community. In November, the Bismarck City Commission approved...
Details On The Pride Of Dakota Holiday Showcase In Bismarck
There's NO Grinch problem this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center. The Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase is something that so many people look forward to every year. Not only can you do all of your holiday shopping under one roof, but you can know that all your money spent will be kept local right here in the Bismarck, North Dakota area.
North Dakota Country Fest Drops Another Artist
BREAKING: Here is the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
Lighting Up The Night In Lincoln: Check Out These 3 Lit Homes
There's no "Grinch problem" in Lincoln, North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
House fire in NE Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A family is safely evacuated after a fire in their home early Friday morning. Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer says 3 units responded around 1:40 Friday morning to a home on Twilight Road. When they arrived, crews saw flames coming from the attic area of...
newsdakota.com
EHM Diagnosed in Burleigh County Horse
(NDAgConnection.com) – The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1). A horse in Burleigh County has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM), the neurologic manifestation of the virus.
KFYR-TV
Montana woman accused of defrauding Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000 enters plea agreement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Court judge has canceled the trial for a Montana woman accused of defrauding her Bismarck in-laws out of $134,000. Fifty-six-year-old Carol Feist was indicted by a federal grand jury on bank fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges in March. Prosecutors say she called a Bismarck bank in October 2021 while pretending to be her mother-in-law to wire transfer funds to a Montana title company.
In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man to see prison time for hammer attack
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison for attacking a man with a hammer. Police arrested Kirk Wilkie, 32, after a five-hour standoff at 26th Street and Broadway Avenue in March. They say Wilkie had barricaded himself in a home after striking a man in the face with a claw hammer. West Dakota SWAT used a chemical irritant to take Wilkie into custody.
