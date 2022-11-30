West Bend, Ia (KICD) – We are now a week in to the boys basketball season and we will now take a look at what the season may hold for the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines. Last year West Bend-Mallard went 7-16 and 2-9 in the Twin Lakes Conference where they finished 10th. The Wolverines did lose their top scorere from year ago, but coach Jerry Zaugg sees a lot of potential in what they bring back.

1 DAY AGO