Storm Lake, IA

Nutcracker Returns to Spirit Lake

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — After a four-year break, professional ballet comes back to Spirit Lake this weekend. Dawn Fisher says she and Tracy Johnson formed a non-profit group with the goal of presenting the timeless classic every other year. Fisher says it’s a unique mix of professionals and...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Grand Meander Tonight

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Downtown Spencer will be getting into the holiday spirit Monday evening as Grand Meander, the one of the longest running traditions makes its annual return. Spencer Mainstreet Director Nancy Naeve tells KICD News while Grand Meander is not meant to be a big night of shopping,...
SPENCER, IA
High School Athletics Scoreboard: 12/6/22

Here are girls basketball scores from tonight. Estherville-Lincoln Central beat North Union 58-33. Spirit Lake outscored Worthington 78-66 and Sibley-Ocheyedan topped Boyden-Hull 62-51. For the boys basketball scores, Estherville Lincoln Central beat North Union 54-36. Spirit Lake fell to Humboldt 83-77. Boyden-Hull routed Sibley-Ocheyedan 66-42 and Sioux Central cruised past...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Estherville City Council Approves Additional Facade Grant Funds

Estherville, IA (KICD) — As KICD reported in the past, the city of Estherville recently took applications for a grant to property owners who are updating their homes. At their latest meeting, the City Council was updated on the number of hopeful grant recipients now that the application period for this year is over. The initial number was low but surged after an ad in the local Shopper.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
Coaches Preview: Alta-Aurelia @ Sioux Central Basketball

Sioux Central, Ia (KICD) – Tuesday night on Big Country 107.7 the Sioux Central Rebels will host the Alta-Aurelia Warriors. In the girls game, Sioux Central is off to a 1-2 start while Alta-Aurelia is 3-0. The Warriors have struggled in the past, but Sioux Central coach Kasey Krager says that this team will have a lot of confidence after their quick start.
SIOUX RAPIDS, IA
Coaches Preview: Emmetsburg Basketball @ Spencer

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Monday night the Spencer Tigers girls and boys basketball teams take on Emmetsburg in the Fieldhouse. In the Girls game, the Tigers come in at 2-0 while Emmetsburg is 1-1. The Tigers have shown that they have a lot of weapons early this season, and E-Hawks coach Anna Fiene is looking forward to the challenge Spencer brings.
SPENCER, IA
Tigers Sweep E-Hawks

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball teams took on the Emmetsburg E-Hawks Monday night in Spencer. Here are the highlights from the two varsity games on the KICD Broadcast. With the win, the Spencer Girls improve to 3-0 on the year while Emmetsburg drops...
SPENCER, IA
Spencer Activities Weekly Update

2022 Boys Basketball Preview: West Bend-Mallard

West Bend, Ia (KICD) – We are now a week in to the boys basketball season and we will now take a look at what the season may hold for the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines. Last year West Bend-Mallard went 7-16 and 2-9 in the Twin Lakes Conference where they finished 10th. The Wolverines did lose their top scorere from year ago, but coach Jerry Zaugg sees a lot of potential in what they bring back.
Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
ESTHERVILLE, IA

