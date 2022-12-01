ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Turnpike’s northbound lanes reopen after crash near Sunrise Boulevard

By Robin Webb, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

A multi-vehicle crash led to the shutdown of all northbound lanes on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward for more than two hours during Thursday’s morning rush.

The crash took place just before 6 a.m. on the turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard. Lanes remained closed near mile marker 57, with cars backed up past mile marker 54, according to FL511.

The lanes reopened by 8:30 a.m. No further details have been released about the crash.

NBC6 is reporting a food truck was involved in the crash and that its cargo spilled out on the road.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputies shut down northbound SR 7 after Lauderdale Lakes shooting

Broward Sheriff’s deputies shut down the northbound lanes of northbound State Road 7 after a reported shooting Sunday afternoon. Few details were immediately available, including whether anyone was either injured or in custody. The incident took place at the intersection of State Road 7 and northwest 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes. The exact time of the shooting was not disclosed as deputies ...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies after three-car crash in Lauderdale Lakes

A woman died Sunday after her minivan sideswiped a car in Lauderdale Lakes, sending both vehicles spinning until she was T-boned by a third driver. Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan west in the far-right lane in the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 11:30 a.m. when the driver’s side of her minivan swiped the passenger side of Ledow Ashmead’s Hyundai ...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Road ranger discovered woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park

A state road ranger’s nightly patrol led to the discovery of a woman’s body on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park on Thursday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death. The Florida Department of Transportation ranger found the woman’s body lying next to a vehicle shortly after midnight near Oakland Park Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said. First responders met ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in western Boca

A Hollywood man with at least one gunshot wound exited his lunch truck at a red light Friday afternoon and collapsed in a busy roadway in western Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. As of Saturday afternoon, the man, who is in his early 50s, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital while deputies try to piece together where — and why — he was shot. “The ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man dies while in hospital care month after head-on crash

A man died while in a long-term, acute care hospital a month after he was injured in a head-on crash in Oakland Park. The man was a passenger in a 2016 Mercedes Benz when he and the driver were struck head-on by D’Mario Kevon Lue, 19, of Lauderhill, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 15. Lue was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla east in the 1200 block of East Oakland ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘We’re going to have a mini Las Olas over here’: Two-story tiki restaurant Hula Kai coming to Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street

If the honchos behind the Quarterdeck pub chain have their way, Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street will soon become a port of call for tropical cocktails and chocolate, anchored by a rum-soaked centerpiece: a two-story tiki restaurant called Hula Kai. Don’t confuse it with the Mai Kai, that still-under-construction Polynesian haven on North Federal Highway. With all due respect to the 66-year-old ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Estranged husband shot in face dies after altercation in former Lauderhill home

An estranged husband was returning to the bedroom of the Lauderhill home he once shared with his wife in the early hours of Saturday morning when another man there shot him in the face, according to police. The victim later died. At about 3:30 a.m., Lauderhill Police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 1700 block of NW 58th Avenue in Lauderhill, where they found the man in a ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?

“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida renters pour plenty more money — and they must work lots more to afford it

After facing dramatic rent hikes, South Floridians must now work many more days full time to be able to afford the typical rent in the area, according to a new analysis. At the average wage, workers in South Florida now would need to work a total of 96 hours — instead of 72 hours five years ago — the equivalent of working three more full-time days, Zillow found. “Renters in Miami face the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Looking for ways to get in the holiday mood? Here’s a list of Christmas festivities.

There’s a chance Santa Claus could be wearing shorts and flip flops here in South Florida. Yes, our sub-tropical climate is a good thing, but it can make it a little tricky to get into the holiday spirit. To get into the mistletoe mood, you might want to catch some of these experiences. Ticket prices do not include fees and taxes. And keep coming back as we’ll refresh this list over the next ...
DANIA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jury to consider death sentence in stabbing deaths of Deerfield couple

Rosario “Ross” Melici is guilty of first-degree murder. A jury decided that last month. He helped bind Philip and Barbara Russo to a chair and cover their mouths in painter’s tape. He put a plastic bag over the woman’s head. But did he stab the couple to death, or was that his accomplice’s dirty work? Legally, it shouldn’t matter — under Florida law, two people committing a felony together are ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The will of the people must prevail in Fort Lauderdale | Editorial

This political farce in Fort Lauderdale has dragged on long enough. At City Hall next Tuesday, Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman should cut their political losses, respect the will of the voters and enthusiastically vote to swear in John Herbst as a new city commissioner. We are confident that both officials will belatedly do the right thing. It has been nearly a month ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward commission to push for 911 technology upgrades, including video access to callers

Angst between the County Commission and the Sheriff’s Office over the regional emergency call dispatching center continues to mount as politicians plan to question the Sheriff’s Office about why the county lags in 911 technology. County Commissioner Michael Udine, whose term as mayor ended Tuesday, said he’s interested in pursuing video-to-911 technology, which exists now in Volusia County and ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes flip defensive lineman Joshua Horton from North Carolina

The Hurricanes’ season may be over, but recruiting season never stops. Miami picked up a new commitment Sundayt afternoon, flipping defensive lineman Joshua Horton from North Carolina. Horton announced his commitment on his Twitter account. “I want to thank the University of North Carolina for ever taking the time to recruit men and let them know that I appreciate them dearly,” Horton wrote. ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis appoints two judges to fill Palm Beach County, 15th Judicial Circuit vacancies

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two new judges in Palm Beach County, his office announced Friday. Judge John Parnofiello was appointed to the 15th Judicial Circuit, filling a vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Renatha Francis from the circuit court to the Florida Supreme Court. Chief Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Stephanie Tew was appointed as a Palm Beach County court judge, filling ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes hoping to keep talented Chaminade-Madonna players close to home

While the Hurricanes try to shore up their 2023 recruiting class, the UM staff also has eyes on some of the top players in the 2024 class. It helps that some of that year’s top players are not far from the Miami campus. Chaminade-Madonna prospects Zaquan Patterson, Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader and more helped lead the Lions to their seventh straight trip to the state championship with a ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The temptation and tease of Victor Oladipo may soon provide a Heat payoff

Victor Oladipo is both temptation and tease for the Miami Heat. There is the constant temptation to assume the best and pencil him in as a dynamic potential contributor to Erik Spoelstra’s rotation. But there also is the tease of something that never quite happens on what often have been overly optimistic timetables. Such is an injury history that continues to have Oladipo as one of the Heat’s ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy