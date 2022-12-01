Turnpike’s northbound lanes reopen after crash near Sunrise Boulevard

A multi-vehicle crash led to the shutdown of all northbound lanes on Florida’s Turnpike in Broward for more than two hours during Thursday’s morning rush.

The crash took place just before 6 a.m. on the turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard. Lanes remained closed near mile marker 57, with cars backed up past mile marker 54, according to FL511.

The lanes reopened by 8:30 a.m. No further details have been released about the crash.

NBC6 is reporting a food truck was involved in the crash and that its cargo spilled out on the road.