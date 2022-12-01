Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Ain’t No Mo’ & ‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’ – Broadway Reviews
Two new productions opened on Broadway within the last few days, demonstrating that Broadway, at the very least, can accommodate works of remarkable diversity – a diversity in levels of ambition not least. One takes remarkable chances and all but announces the arrival of a singular new theatrical voice. The other, with a team of immensely talented Broadway veterans both on stage and behind the scenes that so relies on overused formula and tired tropes that it can’t even breathe life into some of the most irresistible pop songs of the last half-century. First, the good news: Ain’t No Mo’, the...
‘Tulsa King’: Here’s Why Caolan Waltrip Actor Ritchie Coster Looks so Familiar
Here's where 'Tulsa King' fans may have seen Caolan Waltrip actor Ritchie Coster before.
Bob McGrath, original human star of 'Sesame Street', has died at age 90
McGrath "died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family," according to a statement released by his children.
