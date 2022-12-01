Almost three months on from CM Punk’s explosive post-All Out comments which led to a brawl involving AEW EVP’s, there is no sign of a resolution to the fallout in sight. While CM Punk has remained away from AEW since the night in question, Ace Steel who was involved in the fracas has left the company, and The Elite are back on television. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega seemingly adding to the chaos on the November 23rd edition of Dynamite by mocking Punk in his hometown of Chicago. Their antics split fans around the world, with some finding humour with the situation, while others believed it was disrespectful.

2 DAYS AGO