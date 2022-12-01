Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
AEW’s big problem: The Elite pushed CM Punk out, and they can’t draw a dime
The Elite won the backstage war with former AEW world champ CM Punk. The bad news for AEW: they’re losing, big time, in the ratings war. This week’s “Dynamite” drew an average of 870,000 viewers, the three-week average is at 856,000, and the longer-term trends have the show below the million mark, a psychological barrier that has been there for the company since its launch in 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Stevie Ray: 'Harlem Heat Is Dead'
For years, Harlem Heat — comprised of Booker T and Stevie Ray — wreaked havoc on WCW's tag team division to the tune of 10 World Tag Team Championship reigns. They ultimately entered the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2019, and their last match, dubbed "The Final Heat," saw them win the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Championship in Booker T's promotion one last time together. But if fans are hoping for one more Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray is here to throw cold water on the idea entirely. Well, almost.
Popculture
Ronda Rousey Requested Controversial WWE Alum's Return, Report Claims
A controversial WWE alum was at Survivor Series WarGames, and Ronda Rousey could be the reason for it. It was reported that Brian Kendrick was at the event to be a producer for some matches. He was recently fired by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) over anti-Semitic comments he made in a 2011 video that surfaced shortly after he was announced for a match against Jon Moxley, as mentioned by Cageside Seats. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kendrick was trying out as a backstage producer, and Rousey asked WWE to bring him back since he was her trainer.
wrestleview.com
Former Superstar returns to WWE on SmackDown, saves Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL
Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox made her return to WWE on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. Nox came out to save Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL. Below is an excerpt from Roy Nemer’s full SmackDown recap detailing Nox’s return. Out come Damage CTRL to the ring. Bayley...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Two WWE Stars To Work With
No one sits higher in WWE's talent hierarchy these days than Roman Reigns; "Head of the Table" isn't just a clever nickname. For a number of years now, Reigns has been the centerpiece of WWE creative, and, under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative leadership, that hasn't changed. Being in such a position carries with it a bit of sway, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns used some of his creative pull in specifically choosing two of his colleagues to work with on his long-term Bloodline storyline — Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Asked Cody Rhodes’ Permission Before Dusty Rhodes WarGames Tribute
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has continuously improved himself in various ways over the years. The Prizefighter is always ready to fight and did exactly that during Survivor Series WarGames. He also paid tribute to Dusty Rhodes but made sure to get Cody’s permission beforehand.
Yardbarker
Dustin Rhodes says 2023 will be his last year wrestling
Making his professional wrestling debut in 1988, Rhodes spent his early career in World Championship Wrestling as “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes. He joined WWE in 1995, portraying the character of Goldust for several years before rejoining WCW in 1999. He returned to the WWE in 2002 as Goldust and wrestled there sporadically through 2019. He also made appearances for Impact Wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped
The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho's Son Addresses When He Hopes His Dad Retires
Chris Jericho has been in the professional wrestling business since 1990, with 2006 and 2011 being the only years he did not compete in a ring. Throughout his career, Jericho has found success under many major wrestling banners including WCW, WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AEW, and currently Ring of Honor.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
itrwrestling.com
Forgotten WWE Star Makes Shock AEW Rampage Debut 14 Years After Release (SPOILER)
Fans tuning in to this Friday’s AEW Rampage may receive a blast from the past, with a forgotten name from the mid-2000s making an appearance on the show. This week’s Rampage was recorded on Wednesday (November 30th) following AEW Dynamite and will air Friday night (December 2nd). The main event of this week’s show will see Darby Allin take on Cole Karter in singles action.
itrwrestling.com
Who Is Behind The Hold Up On CM Punk’s AEW Exit?
Almost three months on from CM Punk’s explosive post-All Out comments which led to a brawl involving AEW EVP’s, there is no sign of a resolution to the fallout in sight. While CM Punk has remained away from AEW since the night in question, Ace Steel who was involved in the fracas has left the company, and The Elite are back on television. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega seemingly adding to the chaos on the November 23rd edition of Dynamite by mocking Punk in his hometown of Chicago. Their antics split fans around the world, with some finding humour with the situation, while others believed it was disrespectful.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Will Get Title Shot On 12/9 WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre & Sheamus will receive a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on next week's "WWE SmackDown" in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was announced on the 12/2 "WWE SmackDown" that McIntyre & Sheamus will challenge the winners of The Usos vs. Matt Riddle & Elias title match scheduled for the 12/5 "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Once Spent $30,000 On A Very Bizarre Prop
Court Bauer is the CEO and founder of Major League Wrestling, where he currently devotes a lot of his time. However, in the past, Bauer used to work backstage as a writer for WWE and thus has some interesting stories from his time with the company. A couple of years...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Addresses Recent Ric Flair Claim About Him
Suffice it to say, Ric Flair doesn't care much for Eric Bischoff at this point. In a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast, Flair blasted the former WCW Senior Vice President over and over again, ultimately labeling him a "prick" and noting that he's "pissed" at Bischoff. That said, the former WCW Executive Vice President isn't quite sure what it is he's done. On the latest episode of "After 83 Weeks," he had his say on the matter.
itrwrestling.com
Huge Name Training With NXT Stars As Return Rumours Grow
On December 2nd WWE added to their women’s roster with the re-signing of former NXT star Tegan Nox, and it seems another boost could soon be on the way. Charlotte Flair hasn’t appeared on WWE television since losing an “I Quit” Match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash back on May 8th. In storyline, Flair was put out of action due to an arm injury sustained in the match at the hands of Rousey. However, she was really being written off television due to her upcoming wedding to AEW star Andrade El Idolo. The couple married on May 28th.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Entertaining 'Pie-In-The-Sky' Plans For The Rock
As the new year quickly approaches, so too does WWE's biggest season — the stretch between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Getting ready for that push to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles also means zeroing in on the main event plans for Roman Reigns and who his opponent will be. Assuming he maintains his hold on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship until then, Reigns' potential adversary remains an important topic of discussion as the company looks to lock in their "close to finalized plans" by mid-January 2023, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
tjrwrestling.net
CM Punk’s Status Confirmed For Upcoming AEW Video Game
Despite his fallout with the company, CM Punk is set to still be featured on the AEW: Fight Forever video game. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding CM Punk’s involvement in AEW: Fight Forever, which many believing that he was going to be removed due to being a part of the All Out pay-per-view backstage brawl between him and The Elite. Sportskeeda, on the other hand, is reporting that’s not true.
