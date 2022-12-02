ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist killed in Lafayette crash identified

By Raven Little, Dionne Johnson
 4 days ago

UPDATE: 12/1/22 6:00 P.M.: A 33-year-old Carencro man has been identified as the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on the I-10 Frontage Road in Lafayette Parish.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said Jeremiah Guilbeau of Carencro passed a vehicle in a no passing zone and struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot.

He died at the scene, Green said.

She said intoxication and impairment are not believed to be factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are working the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. There is one confirmed death.

Lafayette Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Frontage Road is closed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be posted as they become available.

