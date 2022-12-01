Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
Over 100 vendors offer gifts and goodies at Le Chic Holiday Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can get your holiday shopping done all in one place with a variety of gifts from local vendors at an annual market in Fort Wayne. Le Chic Holiday Market is back with locally-made items from home décor to stocking stuffers and much more. According to the website, more than 100 vendors are selling goods at the event.
WANE-TV
Christmas tree prices up and availability down, but one Fort Wayne tradition will continue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Christmas trees are usually the centerpiece of homes decorated for the season. But this year they have been a little harder to find. A lot of it has to do with trees bought in years past. “Over the last few years, there was more...
WANE-TV
Crumbl Cookies prepares for grand opening, possible expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The wait is nearly over for an upcoming cookie shop prepared to make its mark in Fort Wayne. Crumbl Cookies will be located at Orchard Crossing across from Jefferson Pointe and plans to have its grand opening Friday, Dec. 9. The shop offers a...
WANE-TV
Donate winter clothes to Big Brothers Big Sisters at holiday market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shop small while giving back to an organization with local ties. The Fort Wayne Merry Makers Market & Winter Drive is a chance to shop more than 35 vendors, including food and beverage options, all while donating clothes to keep kids warm through the winter months. Fort Wayne Makers Market presents the event on behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana.
WANE-TV
Arizona-based company plans ‘luxury garages’ in Huntertown
Google luxury toy garages and you’ll find they’re quite the thing in Scottsdale, Arizona. Not only do they offer the members secure car storage, they offer a private location to “share their favorite cars with neighbor car collectors, entertain business associates, hang out with friends and family, and lastly, just brag about their cars,” according to one website.
WANE-TV
Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne
Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
fortwaynesnbc.com
After Dark Nightclub raises thousands of dollars for Club Q victims’ families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local nightclub campaigned to raise thousands of dollars in support of Club Q following the mass shooting last month. After Dark Nightclub says they held a special performance that raised about $3,000 in support of the families and friends of victims that were impacted by the Club Q Nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19.
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
WNDU
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
Atlas Obscura
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark is a unique feature along the Wabash River near Lagro, Indiana. Hanging Rock rises approximately 65 feet above the river and provides a spectacular view of the surrounding area and river. It has been recognized as a National Natural Landmark since 1986. Prior to this, Hanging Rock served as a river navigational landmark and a lookout point.
WANE-TV
State troopers in northwest Indiana have been hit by vehicles 8 times in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State trooper was hurt after he was struck by another vehicle while sitting in his squad car on I-80 in northwest Indiana late Wednesday evening. It was the eighth time a trooper assigned to the Lowell, Indiana post has been hit in 2022 according...
hometownstations.com
A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning
Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30
Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
WANE-TV
‘Buy now, pay later’ programs: what to know
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s holiday season, and many are turning to alternative buying options, rather than purchasing gifts in full. Buy now pay later payment services allow customers to purchase and receive items immediately, but pay later by splitting up the cost into monthly installments. Many have compared the service to layaway; however, with layaway you make payments until it’s paid in full then receive your items.
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD responds to three-car crash on city’s northwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to a three-car crash on Lima Road, near its intersection with Till Road, Thursday morning. Police officials say that the accident occurred a little before 7:30 a.m. All three vehicles were heading south before the crash...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 701 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 120,575 cases and 1,217 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
