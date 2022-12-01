Read full article on original website
Ruth Ann Hendricks
3d ago
she knew he was damaged, took control, dragging him down...she is a player, she is selfish trouble...take the kids and run to your real home, Harry!!
Reply
2
Related
Marie Claire
Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes
“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”
Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. According to New Idea, Prince Harry...
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share dramatic trailer for Netflix show
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally giving fans a look at their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries — right in the middle of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip. The trailer for “Harry & Meghan” dropped Thursday morning and shows photos taken throughout their relationship — including images of Markle looking glum at royal events and even crying — and brief footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life in California. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry narrates. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle asks...
In Style
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title
After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
Meghan Markle Sparks Outrage For Attempting To Do A British Accent On Podcast: 'Pathetic Really'
When Meghan Markle was speaking to Jameela Jamil on her "Archetypes" podcast, she seemed to attempt to use a use a British accent. "You alright babe? Hello?" the actress asked, to which Meghan replied, "Ello." Article continues below advertisement. But people were less than pleased with her antics. One person...
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle ‘Brought Out the Most Evil Side’ of Prince Harry: ‘It’s Shameful’
While discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receiving the Ripple of Hope Award, a royal biographer shared her thoughts about how Meghan 'brought out the very worst' in Harry.
Meghan Markle Refused to Allow Kate Middleton to Take Pictures of Archie After His Birth, Royal Expert Claims
A royal commentator is claiming that Meghan Markle reportedly would not allow Kate Middleton to take the first pictures of Archie after his birth despite the princess's "generous" offer.
Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Got What They Wanted’ but Continue ‘Trashing the Royal Family,’ Expert Says
A royal expert takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continuing with 'trashing the royal family' even though they 'got what they wanted.'
Meghan Markle podcast guest implies duchess didn’t actually interview her
Meghan Markle’s controversial “Archetypes” podcast is scaling the top of the charts — but is she really speaking to guests she has on air?. One of Markle’s former podcast guests has sparked speculation that she never actually spoke to the duchess for the interview. Allison...
A Photoshopped Magazine Cover Of Kate Middleton Has Twitter Seeing Red
Dealing with the press comes with the territory when you're part of the United Kingdom's royal family. However, at times, the British media has been known to overstep important boundaries. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of struggles with the press since she began dating...
Shocking Video of Kate Middleton Being Cursed at by Paparazzi Resurfaces Online
A video of paparazzi yelling insults at the Princess of Wales has shocked fans after it was shared on social media recently.
Royal Expert Accuses Meghan Markle of Showing Off With Latest Subtle Move
A royal expert accused Meghan Markle of showing off when she sent a thank you card with a crown over her initial.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer Drop Was Shady, Royals Expert Reveals
Royals expert and British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were absolutely tossing shade toward Prince William and Kate Middleton with that Netflix docuseries trailer drop.
Popculture
King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
Jane Goodall Reveals Prince Harry Desperately Wanted To Raise Archie ‘Barefoot With African Children’
Meghan Markle might be happy to be back in her home state of California, but it sounds like Prince Harry had his heart set on a different location. Celebrated primatologist Jane Goodall made a shocking confession about the Duke of Sussex and the secret immigration plan he made before his publicized exit from royal life.
Queen secretly fought painful cancer in final year of her life, Prince Philip’s friend claims in new book
THE Queen secretly fought painful cancer in the final year of her life, Prince Philip's friend has claimed in a new book. Her late Majesty is said to have had a form of bone marrow cancer, which symptoms include bone pain, before her death on September 8. The claims about...
Comments / 6