Front Line Professionals meeting set for today
Join us for the Front Line Professionals meeting at noon today (Dec. 2) in the Shenandoah Room of the Mountainlair. Hear updates from senior leadership on University enrollment, the passport acceptance facility and post-COVID-19 education abroad. Meetings are open to all faculty and staff, so bring your lunch and a...
Attend a panel discussion on ‘The Skriker’
The School of Theatre and Dance DEI Committee and the WVU Council for Gender Equity Outreach Committee, will co-host a panel discussion in conjunction with the production of Caryl Churchill’s “The Skriker.”. Exploring themes from the production, panelists will discuss mental and reproductive health starting at 3 p.m....
OHRP announces December office hours
The WVU Office of Human Research Protections will hold office hours via Zoom from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 6) to provide support to the research community. Investigators, research staff and students are encouraged to attend this sessions with any questions about ongoing research, developing research projects, the WVU+kc system, general IRB considerations and more.
