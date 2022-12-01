It is no secret that infants love to be held. They have been snuggled close within the quiet womb for many months. The outside world is a startling and unfamiliar abyss of air. Infants do not want to be alone, untouched. Often time, we as nurses can find ourselves in a quandary. An infant needs to breastfeed, so we set the sleepy mama up with pillows and water and latch a baby to the breast. And then we leave to attend to our other patients. This is the culture, especially in Baby Friendly hospital setting where rooming-in, skin-to-skin and breastfeeding are paramount. But what happens during the time that we are not present? When we are not there to hold the hand of a new and overwhelmed parent to help make certain their baby is safe. Therefore, it is important for us to understand what Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) is, the risks involved (especially in a hospital setting) and how we can translate this information to a new parent, so they feel confident about safe sleep practices.

