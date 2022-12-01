ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
There might be a giant new billboard in Piccadilly Circus

Picadilly Circus is glowing up. The central London junction that's filled with bright lights and neon billboards is getting even more. A developer wants to add a new huge screen to the area, showing breaking news and travel updates. And it could make the illuminated thoroughfare double in size, as Criterion Capital want the ginormous electric board to be 110ft by 40ft. They hope a sizeable new billboard will help encourage more people to visit central London.

