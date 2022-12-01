Read full article on original website
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘The Fabelmans’: Steven Spielberg Includes Easter Eggs From Indiana Jones, E.T., and His Other Iconic Films
Here's a look at Easter eggs found in Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' from his famous films, such as 'Indiana Jones' and 'E.T.'.
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street," Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90.
These ‘Love Island’ Season 3 Couples Are Still Together in 2022
It's been more than a year since 'Love Island USA' Season 3 aired. Which couples from the 2021 iteration of the reality show are still together?
Time Out Global
There might be a giant new billboard in Piccadilly Circus
Picadilly Circus is glowing up. The central London junction that's filled with bright lights and neon billboards is getting even more. A developer wants to add a new huge screen to the area, showing breaking news and travel updates. And it could make the illuminated thoroughfare double in size, as Criterion Capital want the ginormous electric board to be 110ft by 40ft. They hope a sizeable new billboard will help encourage more people to visit central London.
