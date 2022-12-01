Read full article on original website
Related
Powell: Fed to keep rates higher for longer
WASHINGTON- The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed's single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation. Yet in a speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell also signaled that the Fed may increase…
Fed minutes indicate interest rate increases may slow soon
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) recently released the minutes from its November meeting, which showed that it will likely slow the pace of future interest rate increases as early as its upcoming December meeting. Slowing the pace will allow the committee to assess the impact of its rate increases on the economy...
Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns
It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
Opinion: Biden administration approves rule that funnels workers' retirement funds into left-wing causes
Washington Times, The (DC) The Biden administration has quietly finalized a rule allowing employers to funnel workers’ 401(k) funds into investments that support woke causes that address issues such as climate change and diversity. The Labor Department. approved the rule last week, just two days before the. Thanksgiving. break....
Fed Chairman signals he will slow the pace of rate hikes next month
Jay Powell sent a strong signal indicating that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes next month in a speech warning that the U.S. central bank has a long way to go in its fight against inflation. "The time to moderate the pace of rate hikes may come as soon as the December meeting," the Fed chairman said during an appearance at the Brookings…
Analysts forecast slowdown in U.S. job creation in November
WASHINGTON, Dec 2- U.S. job growth was likely the slowest in nearly two years in November as growing concerns about a recession cooled labor demand, which could give the Federal Reserve confidence to start slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes this month. The labor market is still very strong but continues to experience a labor shortage, "said Agron Nicaj, a U.S….
Money Talk: Inflation and bear market may have retirees rethinking Social Security strategy
With inflation putting strain on household budgets and the performance retirees are feeing more anxious about their long-term retirement prospects. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
The Fed's stance is now more hawkish than the monetary rules would suggest
Dec 1- The Federal Reserve's interest rate stance has moved beyond the level required by commonly followed monetary policy rules, according to a report released on Thursday by the Cleveland Fed, signaling how aggressive the central bank has become in its battle against inflation. The Fed will almost certainly raise its rate range at the Dec. 13-14 Federal Open…
BrieflyTreasury’s Yellen calls for more regulation of cryptocurrenc[…]
Press-Telegram (Long Beach, CA) Treasury’s Yellen calls for more regulation of cryptocurrencies after ‘Lehman moment’. said Wednesday that the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a “Lehman moment” for the cryptocurrency industry, which she continues to view with skepticism. Speaking at The New York Times DealBook...
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
Is limiting choice the key to stop retirement leakage?
“Choice” is a hot button term, but in this case perhaps not with the issue that might come to mind. A panel discussion about retirement plan leakage at the Employee Benefit Research Institute 2022 Retirement Summit on Thursday focused on the choices employees make about their retirement savings – more specifically, the bad choices.
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd: Notification of Major Holdings
Bermuda Stock Exchange CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company"; Ticker: CAT.BH) announces a Notification of. (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between.
Council for Affordable Health Coverage: A Deep Dive into the Inflation Reduction Act & What It Means for the Future of Healthcare
As we prepare for a new year and a new Congress , it is important to look back at the most impactful piece of healthcare legislation passed this year, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and examine how it will affect healthcare going forward. The controversial legislation included major reforms on...
DoorDash to cut 1,250 corporate jobs after COVID-19 pandemic hiring surge
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) is eliminating about 1,250 corporate jobs, or about 6% of its workforce, saying it hired too many people when delivery demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO. said in a message to employees Wednesday that. DoorDash. was undersized before the pandemic and sped up hiring to catch...
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on U.S. Health Insurance Industry
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining a stable market segment outlook on the U.S. health insurance industry for 2023, citing reduced pressure from COVID-19-related medical costs, as well as diversified revenues and earnings and strong levels of risk-adjusted capitalization among health insurers. In its new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market...
Is now the right time for your business to buy real estate?
Delaware County Daily Times (Primos - Upper Darby, PA) For small businesses hoping to establish or expand their brick-and-mortar presence, it may seem like a bad time to sink cash into a commercial property purchase. Amid predictions of an upcoming recession, the. Federal Reserve. increased the federal funds rate for...
Trial of 2 Trump companies nears the end
NEW YORK – The criminal tax fraud trial of two companies in former President Donald Trump's business empire neared a close Thursday after defense lawyers attacked Allen Weisselberg, Trump's former top financiallieutenant, and a prosecutor told the jury the firms "cultivated a culture of fraud and deception." This article...
Global Insurance Analytics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Insurance Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026. Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!" -- The Business research company. LONDON.
Life And Health Reinsurance Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities
The Business Research Company’s Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!" -- The Business Research Company. LONDON.
Aviva completes £13m bulk annuity deal for Musicians' Union pension scheme
Aviva today announces it has completed a £13 million bulk purchase annuity full buy-out transaction with the trustees of the. Musicians' Union Permanent Officials and Staff Pension Fund. . Aviva will insure the defined benefit pension liabilities for all members, removing the investment and longevity risk of these members...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0