ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Powell: Fed to keep rates higher for longer

WASHINGTON- The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed's single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation. Yet in a speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell also signaled that the Fed may increase…
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed minutes indicate interest rate increases may slow soon

WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) recently released the minutes from its November meeting, which showed that it will likely slow the pace of future interest rate increases as early as its upcoming December meeting. Slowing the pace will allow the committee to assess the impact of its rate increases on the economy...
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns

It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed Chairman signals he will slow the pace of rate hikes next month

Jay Powell sent a strong signal indicating that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes next month in a speech warning that the U.S. central bank has a long way to go in its fight against inflation. "The time to moderate the pace of rate hikes may come as soon as the December meeting," the Fed chairman said during an appearance at the Brookings…
InsuranceNewsNet

Analysts forecast slowdown in U.S. job creation in November

WASHINGTON, Dec 2- U.S. job growth was likely the slowest in nearly two years in November as growing concerns about a recession cooled labor demand, which could give the Federal Reserve confidence to start slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes this month. The labor market is still very strong but continues to experience a labor shortage, "said Agron Nicaj, a U.S….
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

The Fed's stance is now more hawkish than the monetary rules would suggest

Dec 1- The Federal Reserve's interest rate stance has moved beyond the level required by commonly followed monetary policy rules, according to a report released on Thursday by the Cleveland Fed, signaling how aggressive the central bank has become in its battle against inflation. The Fed will almost certainly raise its rate range at the Dec. 13-14 Federal Open…
InsuranceNewsNet

BrieflyTreasury’s Yellen calls for more regulation of cryptocurrenc[…]

Press-Telegram (Long Beach, CA) Treasury’s Yellen calls for more regulation of cryptocurrencies after ‘Lehman moment’. said Wednesday that the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a “Lehman moment” for the cryptocurrency industry, which she continues to view with skepticism. Speaking at The New York Times DealBook...
InsuranceNewsNet

Is limiting choice the key to stop retirement leakage?

“Choice” is a hot button term, but in this case perhaps not with the issue that might come to mind. A panel discussion about retirement plan leakage at the Employee Benefit Research Institute 2022 Retirement Summit on Thursday focused on the choices employees make about their retirement savings – more specifically, the bad choices.
InsuranceNewsNet

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd: Notification of Major Holdings

Bermuda Stock Exchange CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company"; Ticker: CAT.BH) announces a Notification of. (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between.
InsuranceNewsNet

Trial of 2 Trump companies nears the end

NEW YORK – The criminal tax fraud trial of two companies in former President Donald Trump's business empire neared a close Thursday after defense lawyers attacked Allen Weisselberg, Trump's former top financiallieutenant, and a prosecutor told the jury the firms "cultivated a culture of fraud and deception." This article...
NEW YORK STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy