nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
CBS Detroit

Inflation slowed in October, gauge closely tracked by Fed shows

A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.Thursday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6% in October from a year earlier. The increase in personal consumption expenditures was the smallest since November 2021, and was down from a 6.3% rate in September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5%, less than the 5.2% in September.The report also...
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns

It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
The Conversation U.S.

Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy?

In any other time, the jobs news that came down on Dec. 2, 2022, would be reason for cheer. The U.S. added 263,000 nonfarm jobs in November, leaving the unemployment rate at a low 3.7%. Moreover, wages are up – with average hourly pay jumping 5.1% compared with a year earlier. So why am I not celebrating? Oh, yes: inflation. The rosy employment figures come despite repeated efforts by the Federal Reserve to tame the job market and the wider economy in general in its fight against the worst inflation in decades. The Fed has now increased the base interest rate six times...
NPR

The U.S. gained 263,000 jobs last month. It's good news for workers, but not the Fed

Hiring in the U.S. slowed only slightly last month as rising interest rates weighed on businesses. The overall job market remains unusually tight. The Labor Department reported this morning that U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate held steady at a low. The unemployment rate held steady at a low 3.7%. NPR's Scott Horsley is with us with details. Hey, Scott.
InsuranceNewsNet

Powell: Fed to keep rates higher for longer

WASHINGTON- The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed's single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation. Yet in a speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell also signaled that the Fed may increase…
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Does inflation disproportionately hurt the poor?

Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) should be in its effort to reduce inflation. Few economists are arguing against the need for higher interest rates to reduce demand, but there are tradeoffs, at least in the near term. If monetary policy is too tight, we may have an unnecessary recession; if it's not tight enough, inflation will persist and maybe get entrenched in people's expectations, so it will become harder to reduce later.
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed minutes indicate interest rate increases may slow soon

WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) recently released the minutes from its November meeting, which showed that it will likely slow the pace of future interest rate increases as early as its upcoming December meeting. Slowing the pace will allow the committee to assess the impact of its rate increases on the economy...
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed Chairman signals he will slow the pace of rate hikes next month

Jay Powell sent a strong signal indicating that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes next month in a speech warning that the U.S. central bank has a long way to go in its fight against inflation. "The time to moderate the pace of rate hikes may come as soon as the December meeting," the Fed chairman said during an appearance at the Brookings…
AFP

US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up

US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday. The report also said there were notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, health care as well as in government.
CNBC

Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large

Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
