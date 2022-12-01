Read full article on original website
Welcome to the new labor market, where everyone still quits all the time and some people will just never come back to work
The US labor market includes millions of Americans quitting in near-record numbers month after month. People exited the US labor force in October while the number of unemployed increased. Cyclical and structural changes are affecting labor force participation, according to one expert. The dust is settling a little bit on...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
US labor chief says poor immigration policy is 'biggest threat' to economy
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh highlights the "threat" poor immigration policy presents to the U.S. economy while unpacking the November jobs report.
Inflation slowed in October, gauge closely tracked by Fed shows
A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.Thursday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6% in October from a year earlier. The increase in personal consumption expenditures was the smallest since November 2021, and was down from a 6.3% rate in September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5%, less than the 5.2% in September.The report also...
Mortgage rates decrease for third week in a row
The PMMS 30-year mortgage rate released by Freddie Mac dropped for the third week in a row after reaching a 20-year high this year caused by Fed rate hikes.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
A housing market correction will take a long time and prices need to fall as much as 20% in the next few years to return to their historical trend
The housing market correction will take time, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. Colas pointed to the length of previous housing cycles, where home prices strayed from long-term trends for years. He predicted home prices would need to drop by 15%-20% for the market to return to its long-term growth trend.
A recession might be on a horizon—Here are the 10 best states to find a job according to a new study
WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks Washington as the best state for finding a job. This has been a wild year for the U.S. economy, with inflation hitting 40-year highs, coupled with several Federal Reserve interest rate hikes to try to get prices down, which drubbed the stock market in the process.
Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns
It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
US economy adds 263,000 jobs in November, better than expected as hiring remains solid
The Labor Department's November jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears that the U.S. is headed for a recession.
Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy?
In any other time, the jobs news that came down on Dec. 2, 2022, would be reason for cheer. The U.S. added 263,000 nonfarm jobs in November, leaving the unemployment rate at a low 3.7%. Moreover, wages are up – with average hourly pay jumping 5.1% compared with a year earlier. So why am I not celebrating? Oh, yes: inflation. The rosy employment figures come despite repeated efforts by the Federal Reserve to tame the job market and the wider economy in general in its fight against the worst inflation in decades. The Fed has now increased the base interest rate six times...
NPR
The U.S. gained 263,000 jobs last month. It's good news for workers, but not the Fed
Hiring in the U.S. slowed only slightly last month as rising interest rates weighed on businesses. The overall job market remains unusually tight. The Labor Department reported this morning that U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate held steady at a low. The unemployment rate held steady at a low 3.7%. NPR's Scott Horsley is with us with details. Hey, Scott.
Powell: Fed to keep rates higher for longer
WASHINGTON- The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed's single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation. Yet in a speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell also signaled that the Fed may increase…
Layoffs mount as job market gets murky
The November jobs report out Friday morning will shed light on the health of the U.S. labor market, which is rapidly deteriorating as the Fed raises interest rates.
Does inflation disproportionately hurt the poor?
Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) should be in its effort to reduce inflation. Few economists are arguing against the need for higher interest rates to reduce demand, but there are tradeoffs, at least in the near term. If monetary policy is too tight, we may have an unnecessary recession; if it's not tight enough, inflation will persist and maybe get entrenched in people's expectations, so it will become harder to reduce later.
Fed minutes indicate interest rate increases may slow soon
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) recently released the minutes from its November meeting, which showed that it will likely slow the pace of future interest rate increases as early as its upcoming December meeting. Slowing the pace will allow the committee to assess the impact of its rate increases on the economy...
Fed Chairman signals he will slow the pace of rate hikes next month
Jay Powell sent a strong signal indicating that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes next month in a speech warning that the U.S. central bank has a long way to go in its fight against inflation. "The time to moderate the pace of rate hikes may come as soon as the December meeting," the Fed chairman said during an appearance at the Brookings…
Homebuilder sentiment falls sharply in November as higher mortgage rates bite
Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market tumbled more than expected in November to the lowest level in a decade as painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs forced potential buyers to pull back. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of...
US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up
US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday. The report also said there were notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, health care as well as in government.
CNBC
Tech layoffs may not be a bad omen for U.S. economy at large
Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
