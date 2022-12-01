Fidelity National Financial Completes Planned Transaction to Distribute Approximately 15% Ownership of F&G to FNF Shareholders

Read full article on original website
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd: Notification of Major Holdings
Bermuda Stock Exchange CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company"; Ticker: CAT.BH) announces a Notification of. (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of NongHyup Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. NongHyup Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited. (NH P&C) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Auto-Owners Insurance Company and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of. Auto-Owners Insurance Company. (Auto-Owners) (. Lansing, MI. ) and its four wholly owned property/casualty (P/C) companies that compose. Auto-Owners Insurance Group. (AOIG)....
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nan Shan General Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of. Nan Shan General Insurance Co., Ltd. (Nan Shan General) (. Taiwan. ) remain unchanged in view of the negative impact from pandemic insurance claims on the company’s...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (Meritz) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd., Revises Under Review Status to Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” (Good) from “a” (Excellent) of. Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Hotai Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). Concurrently, the under review status of these...
ValueMomentum Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Property & Casualty Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
PISCATAWAY, N.J. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a fast-growing IT services and software company, has been recognized in the Major Contenders category of. Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The PEAK Matrix® assesses service providers on a range of metrics related to their vision, capability, and market impact, specifically for property & casualty. The report covers 15-25 of the top service providers in the insurance industry.
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Lancashire Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries; Affirms Credit Ratings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of. Lancashire Insurance Company Limited. (. Hamilton, Bermuda. ) and. Lancashire Insurance...
MIB Collaborates with Tritura to Support Members' Compliance with Emerging Algorithmic Accountability Regulation
BRAINTREE, Mass. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced a collaboration agreement with Tritura, a leading provider of legal and compliance data investigation and testing services, to support the life insurance industry in addressing evolving regulations regarding algorithmic accountability.
Zurich completes sale of Italian life and pensions back book to GamaLife
Warburg Pincus to Acquire K2 Insurance Services from Lee Equity Partners
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) K2 Insurance Services ("K2"), a leading independent specialty insurance program manager, today announced that. , a leading global growth investor, has agreed to acquire the company from. Lee Equity Partners, LLC. ("Lee Equity") a growth oriented middle market private equity firm. The investment will support...
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on U.S. Health Insurance Industry
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best is maintaining a stable market segment outlook on the U.S. health insurance industry for 2023, citing reduced pressure from COVID-19-related medical costs, as well as diversified revenues and earnings and strong levels of risk-adjusted capitalization among health insurers. In its new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market...
Superintendent of the Department of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris Directs Request for Information to Insurers Regarding Health Equity Programs
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Superintendent of Financial Services today issued a mandatory request for information (RFI) to health insurers to understand the scope and impact of their programs aimed at reducing health disparities. Pursuant to Section 308 of New York Insurance Law, DFS is requesting information and documentation on race/ethnicity and language data collection efforts, health equity programs, and related workforce initiatives.
Money Talk: Inflation and bear market may have retirees rethinking Social Security strategy
Patent Issued for Backend bundled healthcare services payment systems and methods (USPTO 11501352): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. ( Nashville, TN , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Indexed life sales lead the way in strong third quarter, Wink reports
Indexed life insurance continues to drive growth, despite regulation pressures and other disruptions, according to the latest Wink’s Sales & Market Report. Indexed life sales for the third quarter were $670.7 million, down 2.1% when compared with the previous quarter, and up 11.3% as compared to the same period last year. Indexed life sales include both indexed universal life and indexed whole life.
Is now the right time for your business to buy real estate?
For small businesses hoping to establish or expand their brick-and-mortar presence, it may seem like a bad time to sink cash into a commercial property purchase. increased the federal funds rate for the sixth time in 2022, citing inflation risks and global conflict. Inevitably, this will make loans more expensive for borrowers.
Ohio AG wants to take lead in lawsuit against Warner Media
Logan Daily News, The (OH) (The Center Square ) – Ohio wants to take the lead in a class-action lawsuit that claims. in losses for public employee retirement systems in the state. Ohio. Attorney General. filed his motion in the. U.S. District Court for Southern New York. , claiming...
Expect the MYGA, indexed annuity boom into next year, Moore says
Expect a blazing fourth quarter and 2023 for multiyear guaranteed and indexed annuities and a bumpy ride for variable annuities and its hybrid offspring, structured annuities. Those were a few observations from Sheryl Moore, CEO of Wink Inc. and Moore Market Intelligence, after third quarter results showed banner performance for FIAs and MYGAs in particular.
