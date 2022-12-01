ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario Can Do More to Lower Car Insurance Rates and Better Protect Member Deposits at Credit Unions and Some Pension Plan Member Benefits: Auditor General

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Even though Ontario has one of the lowest accident rates in Canada , it has the highest private passenger automobile insurance rates in. Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario. (FSRA) could evaluate several initiatives for applicability in. Ontario. , that are in effect in other...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Lancashire Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries; Affirms Credit Ratings

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of. Lancashire Insurance Company Limited. (. Hamilton, Bermuda. ) and. Lancashire Insurance...
Warburg Pincus to Acquire K2 Insurance Services from Lee Equity Partners

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) K2 Insurance Services ("K2"), a leading independent specialty insurance program manager, today announced that. , a leading global growth investor, has agreed to acquire the company from. Lee Equity Partners, LLC. ("Lee Equity") a growth oriented middle market private equity firm. The investment will support...
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns

It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
Hughes Associates, Inc Offers Custom Professional Liability Insurance in Queens and Middle Village, New York: No matter the type of business, one can find the perfect liability insurance coverage through Hughes Associates, Inc.

Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2022 -- Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency that offers risk management policies for many reputed insurance carriers. They offer a wide range of comprehensive and cost-effective car, life, business, and. . All modern businesses must have proper insurance coverage to protect...
NEW YORK STATE
MIB Collaborates with Tritura to Support Members' Compliance with Emerging Algorithmic Accountability Regulation

BRAINTREE, Mass. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced a collaboration agreement with Tritura, a leading provider of legal and compliance data investigation and testing services, to support the life insurance industry in addressing evolving regulations regarding algorithmic accountability.
ValueMomentum Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Property & Casualty Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

PISCATAWAY, N.J. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a fast-growing IT services and software company, has been recognized in the Major Contenders category of. Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The PEAK Matrix® assesses service providers on a range of metrics related to their vision, capability, and market impact, specifically for property & casualty. The report covers 15-25 of the top service providers in the insurance industry.
Is limiting choice the key to stop retirement leakage?

“Choice” is a hot button term, but in this case perhaps not with the issue that might come to mind. A panel discussion about retirement plan leakage at the Employee Benefit Research Institute 2022 Retirement Summit on Thursday focused on the choices employees make about their retirement savings – more specifically, the bad choices.
Pandemic aid fraud was fueled by fintech

Speeding through applications, Blueacorn employees and contractors allegedly began to overlook possible signs of fraud, according to interviews and communications later amassed by investigators on Capitol Hill. And investigators found that Blueacorn collected about $1 billion in processing fees- while its operators may have secured fraudulent loans…. This article is...
Superintendent of the Department of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris Directs Request for Information to Insurers Regarding Health Equity Programs

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Superintendent of Financial Services today issued a mandatory request for information (RFI) to health insurers to understand the scope and impact of their programs aimed at reducing health disparities. Pursuant to Section 308 of New York Insurance Law, DFS is requesting information and documentation on race/ethnicity and language data collection efforts, health equity programs, and related workforce initiatives.
