Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns
It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Auto-Owners Insurance Company and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of. Auto-Owners Insurance Company. (Auto-Owners) (. Lansing, MI. ) and its four wholly owned property/casualty (P/C) companies that compose. Auto-Owners Insurance Group. (AOIG)....
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Lancashire Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries; Affirms Credit Ratings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of. Lancashire Insurance Company Limited. (. Hamilton, Bermuda. ) and. Lancashire Insurance...
Hughes Associates, Inc Offers Custom Professional Liability Insurance in Queens and Middle Village, New York: No matter the type of business, one can find the perfect liability insurance coverage through Hughes Associates, Inc.
Glendale, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2022 -- Hughes Associates, Inc is a well-established, independent insurance agency that offers risk management policies for many reputed insurance carriers. They offer a wide range of comprehensive and cost-effective car, life, business, and. . All modern businesses must have proper insurance coverage to protect...
Superintendent of the Department of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris Directs Request for Information to Insurers Regarding Health Equity Programs
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Superintendent of Financial Services today issued a mandatory request for information (RFI) to health insurers to understand the scope and impact of their programs aimed at reducing health disparities. Pursuant to Section 308 of New York Insurance Law, DFS is requesting information and documentation on race/ethnicity and language data collection efforts, health equity programs, and related workforce initiatives.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (Meritz) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit...
Money Talk: Inflation and bear market may have retirees rethinking Social Security strategy
With inflation putting strain on household budgets and the performance retirees are feeing more anxious about their long-term retirement prospects. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
German Health Insurance Ranking 2022
ARAG Kranken – 39.34%. The complete rating of 33 insurers is published on our website. 8 companies achieved the ‘Top Rated’ award. Founded 100 years ago in 1992, and headquartered in. Wiesbaden. , R+V Kranken are a big player in the market. Mecklenburgische Kranken is even older,...
Fidelity National Financial Completes Planned Transaction to Distribute Approximately 15% Ownership of F&G to FNF Shareholders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's subsidiary,
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd., Revises Under Review Status to Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” (Good) from “a” (Excellent) of. Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Hotai Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). Concurrently, the under review status of these...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Knights of Columbus
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect the Order’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well...
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd: Notification of Major Holdings
Bermuda Stock Exchange CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (the "Company"; Ticker: CAT.BH) announces a Notification of. (the BSX) is the global leading exchange for the listing of insurance linked securities (ILS) and specialises in listing services for ILS, debt, funds, derivative warrants, equities and structured securities. With over 1,300 securities listed, the BSX is uniquely positioned between.
Warburg Pincus to Acquire K2 Insurance Services from Lee Equity Partners
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) K2 Insurance Services ("K2"), a leading independent specialty insurance program manager, today announced that. , a leading global growth investor, has agreed to acquire the company from. Lee Equity Partners, LLC. ("Lee Equity") a growth oriented middle market private equity firm. The investment will support...
Ontario Can Do More to Lower Car Insurance Rates and Better Protect Member Deposits at Credit Unions and Some Pension Plan Member Benefits: Auditor General
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Even though Ontario has one of the lowest accident rates in Canada , it has the highest private passenger automobile insurance rates in. Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario. (FSRA) could evaluate several initiatives for applicability in. Ontario. , that are in effect in other...
Aviva completes £13m bulk annuity deal for Musicians' Union pension scheme
Aviva today announces it has completed a £13 million bulk purchase annuity full buy-out transaction with the trustees of the. Musicians' Union Permanent Officials and Staff Pension Fund. . Aviva will insure the defined benefit pension liabilities for all members, removing the investment and longevity risk of these members...
Zurich completes sale of Italian life and pensions back book to GamaLife
And is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on.
Powell: Fed to keep rates higher for longer
WASHINGTON- The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed's single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation. Yet in a speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell also signaled that the Fed may increase…
The Fed's stance is now more hawkish than the monetary rules would suggest
Dec 1- The Federal Reserve's interest rate stance has moved beyond the level required by commonly followed monetary policy rules, according to a report released on Thursday by the Cleveland Fed, signaling how aggressive the central bank has become in its battle against inflation. The Fed will almost certainly raise its rate range at the Dec. 13-14 Federal Open…
Does inflation disproportionately hurt the poor?
Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) should be in its effort to reduce inflation. Few economists are arguing against the need for higher interest rates to reduce demand, but there are tradeoffs, at least in the near term. If monetary policy is too tight, we may have an unnecessary recession; if it's not tight enough, inflation will persist and maybe get entrenched in people's expectations, so it will become harder to reduce later.
