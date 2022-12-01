ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
CBS Minnesota

Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns

It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
Does inflation disproportionately hurt the poor?

Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) should be in its effort to reduce inflation. Few economists are arguing against the need for higher interest rates to reduce demand, but there are tradeoffs, at least in the near term. If monetary policy is too tight, we may have an unnecessary recession; if it's not tight enough, inflation will persist and maybe get entrenched in people's expectations, so it will become harder to reduce later.
Fed minutes indicate interest rate increases may slow soon

WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) recently released the minutes from its November meeting, which showed that it will likely slow the pace of future interest rate increases as early as its upcoming December meeting. Slowing the pace will allow the committee to assess the impact of its rate increases on the economy...
The Conversation U.S.

Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy?

In any other time, the jobs news that came down on Dec. 2, 2022, would be reason for cheer. The U.S. added 263,000 nonfarm jobs in November, leaving the unemployment rate at a low 3.7%. Moreover, wages are up – with average hourly pay jumping 5.1% compared with a year earlier. So why am I not celebrating? Oh, yes: inflation. The rosy employment figures come despite repeated efforts by the Federal Reserve to tame the job market and the wider economy in general in its fight against the worst inflation in decades. The Fed has now increased the base interest rate six times...
Powell: Fed to keep rates higher for longer

WASHINGTON- The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed's single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation. Yet in a speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell also signaled that the Fed may increase…
The Fed's stance is now more hawkish than the monetary rules would suggest

Dec 1- The Federal Reserve's interest rate stance has moved beyond the level required by commonly followed monetary policy rules, according to a report released on Thursday by the Cleveland Fed, signaling how aggressive the central bank has become in its battle against inflation. The Fed will almost certainly raise its rate range at the Dec. 13-14 Federal Open…
As The Fed Plans To 'Raise And Hold,' New Projections May Show The Cost

U.S. Federal Reserve officials have signaled plans for a half-point interest rate hike at their meeting this month, and while that would be a step down from recent rate increases, new projections issued then could show a policy rate headed toward levels last seen on the eve of the 2007 financial crisis. Moreover, in an outlook that could lean against market expectations for rate…
