Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
The Fed's own economists are sounding the recession alarm — and warning that more interest-rate hikes could tank the US economy
The Federal Reserve's staff economists said there's a major risk of a US recession next year. They flagged tepid consumer spending, foreign headwinds, and tighter financial conditions. The economists join a long line of experts warning the US is headed for a painful downturn. The Federal Reserve's own economists have...
Aging boomers are making it harder to tame inflation—and there are no quick solutions in sight
Older Americans aren’t returning to the workforce, and that has major implications for inflation and the U.S. economy long term.
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
A Recession Could Be Inevitable. Don't Panic -- Do This Instead.
All the signs are pointing to a recession, but there are actions investors can take now to weather the storm.
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
kitco.com
A 'real recession' is likely in 2023, with 'layoffs filtering through the economy' - Will Rhind
(Kitco News) - The U.S. unemployment rate remains low at 3.7 percent, but a weakening economy and higher interest rates will trigger layoffs, causing a "real recession" in 2023, said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. "Once those layoffs really start to hit, then we get into the real...
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
Taxpayers can expect "refund shock" when they file 2022 tax returns
It's called "refund shock," and many taxpayers can expect to see it when they file their 2022 tax returns, and there may not be a lot most of us can do about it.Thanks to pandemic relief measures passed by Congress in the last year of the Trump administration, and especially during the first year of the Biden administration, many Americans got very big tax refunds earlier this year. But don't count on a repeat."We call it refund shock or refund whiplash, and really it has to do with a lot of the tax benefits put in place last year as...
Does inflation disproportionately hurt the poor?
Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) should be in its effort to reduce inflation. Few economists are arguing against the need for higher interest rates to reduce demand, but there are tradeoffs, at least in the near term. If monetary policy is too tight, we may have an unnecessary recession; if it's not tight enough, inflation will persist and maybe get entrenched in people's expectations, so it will become harder to reduce later.
Fed minutes indicate interest rate increases may slow soon
WITI-TV (Milwaukee, WI) recently released the minutes from its November meeting, which showed that it will likely slow the pace of future interest rate increases as early as its upcoming December meeting. Slowing the pace will allow the committee to assess the impact of its rate increases on the economy...
Jobs are up! Wages are up! So why am I as an economist so gloomy?
In any other time, the jobs news that came down on Dec. 2, 2022, would be reason for cheer. The U.S. added 263,000 nonfarm jobs in November, leaving the unemployment rate at a low 3.7%. Moreover, wages are up – with average hourly pay jumping 5.1% compared with a year earlier. So why am I not celebrating? Oh, yes: inflation. The rosy employment figures come despite repeated efforts by the Federal Reserve to tame the job market and the wider economy in general in its fight against the worst inflation in decades. The Fed has now increased the base interest rate six times...
Powell: Fed to keep rates higher for longer
WASHINGTON- The Federal Reserve will push rates higher than previously expected and keep them there for an extended period, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday in remarks likely intended to underscore the Fed's single-minded focus on combating stubborn inflation. Yet in a speech at the Brookings Institution, Powell also signaled that the Fed may increase…
Opinion: Biden administration approves rule that funnels workers' retirement funds into left-wing causes
Washington Times, The (DC) The Biden administration has quietly finalized a rule allowing employers to funnel workers’ 401(k) funds into investments that support woke causes that address issues such as climate change and diversity. The Labor Department. approved the rule last week, just two days before the. Thanksgiving. break....
The Fed's stance is now more hawkish than the monetary rules would suggest
Dec 1- The Federal Reserve's interest rate stance has moved beyond the level required by commonly followed monetary policy rules, according to a report released on Thursday by the Cleveland Fed, signaling how aggressive the central bank has become in its battle against inflation. The Fed will almost certainly raise its rate range at the Dec. 13-14 Federal Open…
Motley Fool
65% of American Investors Say a Drop in Inflation Would Make Them More Financially Confident. But When Will That Happen?
If you're tired of rampant inflation, you're certainly not alone. Inflation has been hammering consumers for well over a year. While there are signs that it's slowing down (including a 0.5% drop from September to October), we're not there yet. It's been a tough year for investors. Not only has...
As The Fed Plans To 'Raise And Hold,' New Projections May Show The Cost
U.S. Federal Reserve officials have signaled plans for a half-point interest rate hike at their meeting this month, and while that would be a step down from recent rate increases, new projections issued then could show a policy rate headed toward levels last seen on the eve of the 2007 financial crisis. Moreover, in an outlook that could lean against market expectations for rate…
